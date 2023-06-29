Narrowly averting strike, Encore casino reaches tentative agreement with union

The workers will vote to ratify the agreement on Friday. Details were not released.

The proposal will bring casino workers’ wages and benefits up to or above those of other union hotel workers around Boston, according to Unite Here Local 26, which represents 1,200 hospitality workers at the casino. An additional 200 drivers and warehouse workers from Teamsters Local 25 are part of the same contract.

The unions representing 1,400 housekeepers, cocktail servers, cooks, and drivers at Encore Boston Harbor reached a tentative agreement with the casino early Thursday morning, narrowly averting a strike that was set to start Saturday.

“Our bargaining committee is happy to report that this agreement achieves our goals of reaching a five star contract equal to or better than the union standard at hospitality employers in Boston,” Local 26 president Carlos Aramayo said in a statement. “I am also happy that Encore Boston Harbor did the right thing by bargaining an agreement that guarantees jobs at the casino will be excellent jobs.”

Wynn Resorts, which owns Encore, said in a statement that the agreement reflects its commitment to making the casino one of the region’s best places to work.

“Our company is built on the fundamental philosophy that only talented and empowered employees, working in an environment in which they feel valued and well compensated, can deliver our signature Wynn and Encore guest experiences,” said spokesman Michael Weaver. “Therefore, we are very pleased that we were able to reach an agreement with Unite Here Local 26 and Teamsters Local 25 that fulfills our company’s goal of providing outstanding benefits and overall compensation, among the highest for our industry in the state of Massachusetts.”

Encore Boston Harbor opened in 2019, less than a year before the pandemic ravaged the hotel industry and shut down the casino for four months. The hospitality workers’ first union contract, finalized when the resort was still reeling in the spring of 2021, allowed for lower wages and fewer benefits than at other union hotels. It was a purposely short agreement, set to be renegotiated in two years, at which time the union planned to align Encore’s job protections with those at other union hotels around Boston.

Under the first contract, Encore housekeepers earned about $25 an hour — $2 less than unionized workers at other hotels, according to Local 26. Cocktail servers, who also make tips, are paid about $8 an hour, or about $6 less — although Wynn has noted workers at the five-star property make “far-above market average tips.” Workers also didn’t have a pension or access to the legal, education, and housing benefits that other union workers do. They had previously been subject to a strict points system for late arrivals and excess sick days that could lead to termination.

The hotels in the Boston area are still recovering from the pandemic. In the first five months of the year, the average occupancy rate was 69.9 percent, compared to 78.3 percent in 2019, according to Pinnacle Advisory Group. In May, the occupancy rate was 83.9 percent, nearly back to the May 2019 average of 87.7 percent.

At the same time, Encore has become one of the most lucrative commercial casinos in North America — the third highest-grossing outside Nevada — according to the American Gaming Association, bringing in $729.7 million in total gaming revenue in 2022, up 15 percent from the year.

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.