Eversource to drop electric rates for customers starting July 1

The company said there have also been adjustments to how the power is delivered to “support grid modernization and energy efficiency,” which will also have an impact on customer bills beginning next month.

The utility’s basic electric service rate is set to go down by about 37 percent for customers in eastern Massachusetts and about 32 percent in the western part of the state for the last six months of the year beginning July 1, Eversource said in a statement in May.

Eversource customers will see a notable drop in their electric bill beginning next month, just as summer heats up.

In all, the company said customers in eastern Massachusetts who use an average of 600 kilowatt-hours per month will see their total bill drop by about $58 or 23 percent. Customers in western Massachusetts will see a decrease of about $42 or 18 percent of their total bill, the company said.

Eversource officials said the utility can lower its rates for customers due to a significant drop in natural gas prices, which New England electric suppliers rely heavily on to generate electricity.

“Our customers have been hit hard by the unprecedented volatility in the energy markets in the last year, so we’re pleased to let our customers know that some relief is coming in energy prices this summer with the new supply rate,” Eversource Executive Vice President for Customer Experience and Energy Strategy Penni Conner said in the statement.

The company also warned customers that market volatility and higher supply costs should be expected this winter.

The reprieve for utility customers comes after energy prices hit historic levels in the region last summer amid high global demand and turbulence in energy markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The change in rate for Eversource customers applies only to those on the utility’s basic service plan, not those who receive their energy supply from a municipal aggregation program or another supplier.

For customers in eastern Massachusetts, the price will change from the current 25.78 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 16.08 cents per kWh, compared to approximately 17.9 cents per kWh last summer, according to Eversource.

Customers in western Massachusetts will see their rate drop from 21.99 cents per kWh to 14.85 cents per kWh, compared to 15.4 cents per kWh last summer, according to Eversource.

Utility officials encouraged customers to be conservative with their power usage to save more. For every degree higher that an air conditioning unit is set, it cuts back between 1 and 3 percent of the electricity it needs, the company said.

Other tips for saving power this summer include closing blinds or curtains when it is hot outside, which can lower indoor temperatures by about 20 degrees, according to Eversouce. Ceiling fans should be set to rotate counterclockwise at a higher speed to maximize air circulation and create a cooling effect, the company said.

The utility also encouraged customers to use major appliances like washing and drying machines in the morning or late evening when there is less demand on the electric system.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.