Granite Telecom bets big on the future of office life with plans for new HQ in Quincy

Meanwhile, nearly all employees were told they will need to return to in-person work for four days a week after Labor Day, up from the current three days for most people, according to Granite chief administrative officer Mike Galvin. Hundreds of sales reps had already been told to go back to the office for four days a week as of June 1.

Hale announced plans this week to relocate most of Granite’s Quincy employees to an office building across the street in North Quincy that his development firm FoxRock Properties owns after completing at least $5 million in renovations.

Granite Telecommunications owner Rob Hale is betting big on the importance of office culture, with plans underway for a new headquarters in Quincy to accommodate hundreds of additional people and a mandate for employees to work in person four days a week.

The total office space that Granite occupies in North Quincy will drop somewhat, from about 290,000 square feet today to about 240,000 square feet a year from now. But the layout at the future headquarters site will be far more efficient, Galvin said, with room to add up to 500 more employees over the next five years. Granite’s current space in North Quincy accommodates nearly 1,400 employees, he said.

The company will move next spring from two full buildings it occupies on Newport Avenue Extension, near the Neponset River Bridge, into the five-story, 176,000-square-foot building across the street at 1 Heritage Drive, though it will keep two floors in one of its existing buildings. When renovations are done, the new headquarters will include a new network operations center, an interactive product showroom, and a new gym. FoxRock acquired 1 Heritage Drive about seven years ago, and Granite uses a small amount of space there today.

The goal is to bring most headquarters employees together under one roof, and in a more modern space that is more reflective of Granite’s shift into high-tech work, as opposed to its early days as a reseller of landline phone service.

“It will be a much better environment for us,” Hale said.

Rob Hale, founder and CEO of Granite Telecommunications. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

It also reflects the shifting office market in this section of North Quincy, which was once so jammed with State Street employees, it was known as “State Street South.” The financial services giant left 1 Heritage in 2020, and occupies just one office building in the area today. (State Street, coincidentally, is in the midst of a headquarters move of its own in Boston, relocating from One Lincoln St. into a new tower at One Congress.)

Granite, in contrast, has been steadily growing in Quincy since Hale started the business with his father in 2002 after their previous telecom, Network Plus, filed for bankruptcy. Granite got its start reselling phone accounts for chains such as Walgreens and Walmart. Now it offers a full set of communications services to corporate clients, including data management and wireless accounts, though landlines remain an important business, particularly for clients whose alarms or elevators rely on those copper wires. Granite’s revenue exceeded $1.8 billion last year, and its total workforce has since reached about 2,500 people.

“The beginning was like a phoenix rising from the ashes,” Hale said. “Now, we keep pushing into new technologies and more complex technologies and taking on new challenges. ... To move up the ‘technology food chain’ is exhilarating.”

Quincy Chamber of Commerce president Tim Cahill said he was happy to learn of Hale’s commitment to add hundreds of jobs in North Quincy over the next few years and to bring everyone back to the office four days a week this summer.

“The one thing we’re all hoping for is to get more people back to work in the office buildings that we have,” said Cahill, who noted that FoxRock is also building hundreds of apartments in the city. “Rob’s been a huge investor in the city. ... It just shows you Rob’s commitment to the city. He could probably do it anywhere, and he’s doing it in Quincy.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.