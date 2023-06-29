Lilly to buy Flagship-backed Cambridge biotech in deal worth up to $310 million

The pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said Thursday it will buy a small Cambridge biotech created by the venture capital firm that bankrolled Moderna in a deal worth up to nearly $310 million, causing the startup’s shares to surge more than 600 percent.

Indianapolis-based Lilly, already owned more than 8 percent of Sigilon Therapeutics, which was founded in 2016 by the Cambridge venture firm Flagship Pioneering. By acquiring all of the shares of Sigilon, it will gain access to experimental cell therapies intended to provide more durable solutions for diabetes patients.

Lilly and Sigilon have been partners since 2018, when Lilly paid the latter $63 million upfront in a licensing deal to develop cell therapies for type 1 diabetes. The goal of the treatments is to free patients from constant disease management by sensing blood glucose levels, restoring insulin production and releasing it over the long term, according to Lilly.