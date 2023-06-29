In shakeup that could help the Hynes, Healey names seven new members to convention board

On Thursday, Healey named seven new members to the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority board, sweeping out most of her predecessor Charlie Baker’s appointments. Among the newcomers: Meg Mainzer-Cohen, head of the Back Bay Association, and Carlos Aramayo, president of Unite Here Local 26. Both Mainzer-Cohen and Aramayo played key roles in opposing the MCCA’s previous plan under the Baker administration to shutter the Hynes and position its prime Back Bay location for redevelopment. By last fall, convention center executive director David Gibbons had publicly all but given up on the effort, deciding instead to focus on long-postponed but expensive renovations.

Governor Maura Healey is appointing two of the most prominent supporters of the Hynes Convention Center to the facility’s oversight board, all but assuring that the Hynes will stay open for a long time to come.

Also joining the board are two former top officials in former mayor Martin J. Walsh’s administration: former city chief financial officer Emme Handy, who now works at the Broad Institute and will chair the MCCA board, and Aisha Miller, former city chief of civic engagement who now is vice president of permitting at development firm Related Beal.

Carlos Aramayo, president of the influential hotel workers union Unite Here, Local 26, has been named to the board of the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The other three new members are Sheena Collier, an event planner and founder of The Collier Connection and Boston While Black; Gwill York, managing director of Lighthouse Capital Partners; and Xiomara DeLobato, vice president at the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council. Two other gubernatorial appointees will return to the board: Paul Sacco, head of the Massachusetts Lodging Association, and Cindy Brown, president of Boston Duck Tours. Sacco and Brown hold seats that are designated specifically for the lodging and tourism industries, respectively.

The board also includes two mayoral appointees, Michelle Consalvo and Michael Donovan, as well as two ex-officio members, the top finance officials for the governor and the mayor — in this case, administration and finance secretary Matthew Gorzkowicz and chief financial officer Ashley Groffenberger. The Baker appointees who are leaving are: Kristen Lepore, John McDonnell, Barbara Capuano, Elissa Flynn-Poppey, Karen Johnson, and Andrew Crane. The board seats are unpaid positions.

The authority oversees three convention centers: the flagship Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in South Boston, the Hynes, and the MassMutual Center in Springfield. The authority also controls the three-level garage under the Boston Common. Gibbons was tapped early in the Baker administration to manage the authority, and is currently under contract through the end of 2024.

Baker and Gibbons had originally proposed redeveloping the Hynes Convention Center in 2019, aiming to use the proceeds for a long-awaited expansion of the BCEC. The idea of redeveloping the Hynes resurfaced last year, as Baker’s tenure was drawing to a close, but it didn’t get far in the Legislature, given that lawmakers who represent the Back Bay, including Representative Jay Livingstone and Senator Will Brownsberger, were not on board. In the face of opposition at the State House, Gibbons began to set about planning for years of renovations to modernize the Hynes. Mainzer-Cohen, whose members include Back Bay hotels and property owners, and Aramayo, whose influential union represents workers at the Hynes and nearby hotels, were also among the plan’s most vocal critics.

Now they’re on the board, and the question about whether to divest or keep the Hynes appears settled. What’s still up in the air is whether to proceed with Gibbons’s vision for a scaled-down BCEC expansion along D Street, overlooking the MCCA’s Lawn on D park. Also still to be determined: the fate of roughly 30 acres around the BCEC that could be developed, including six-plus acres for which the MCCA is already seeking bids. (Notably, Related Beal expressed an interest in December in bidding for that land.)

The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, shown here in 2014. David L. Ryan

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com.