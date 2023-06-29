City tours at a discount, a Mill City folk fest, and the faces of Bowdoin

A new exhibition at Bowdoin College Museum of Art examines how people look at each other, as a recreational activity, an act of surveillance, a type of harassment, a sign of empathy, and a documentary form of expression. “People Watching: Contemporary Photography since 1965″ runs through Nov. 5 and features more than 120 photographs that capture people in candid settings — on the street, at home, at work, or in a studio. See works by about 50 artists, including Diane Arbus, Andy Warhol, Alfredo Jaar, Sally Mann, and Ai Weiwei. The free exhibition also features works by Bowdoin-alumni Abelardo Morell (’71, ‘97) and Kevin Bubriski (’75) and Bowdoin art professor and Visual Arts Division chair Michael Kolster. The idea for the exhibition took shape in the wake of the pandemic (when social distancing and shelter-in-place rules impacted people’s relationships with each other) and the recent social and racial justice movements (when people sought to be seen, heard, and respected). www.bowdoin.edu/art-museum/visit/index.html

Mill City hosts folk fest

Bring your lawn chairs and sunscreen to downtown Lowell and enjoy music and entertainment from the Carpathian Mountains to the Louisiana Bayou at the Lowell Folk Festival, July 28-30. The free event draws nearly 150,000 attendees each year and features music, crafts, and cuisine from around the world. See Chicago blues powerhouse Melody Angel, country rock singer-songwriter Chuck Mead, Irish supergroup Trian, bluegrass band Springfield Exit, and Zuni Pueblo singers and dancers from New Mexico. Also enjoy Greek tunes, Portuguese fado, Cajun, funk, and music from Afghanistan and Ukraine — something for everyone. This year’s Folk Craft Area honors the role that apprentices play in keeping traditional crafts alive, including Chinese paper cutting, western boot-making, hand-lettered signs, and wooden ship steering wheels. The event takes place on several stages in downtown Lowell, July 28, 6-10 p.m.; July 29, noon-10:15 p.m.; and July 30, noon-6:45 p.m. lowellfolkfestival.org

Save on city tours, worldwide

Whether you have flex Fridays at work, an upcoming family vacation, or free time on a business trip, consider getting Go City, a pass that lets you explore multiple attractions at discounted rates. The company offers passes for 30 cities worldwide — including 12 in the United States — from New York to Dublin, Paris, Hong Kong, and Sydney. For Boston, for instance, select the Explorer Pass and then choose to visit two to five top attractions within 60 days — anything from a sunset cruise around Boston Harbor to tours of local museums, universities, and even sports stadiums. Or go for the All-Inclusive Pass and fit in as many tours and activities as possible in one to seven days. Both passes can save you up to 50 percent off regular admission prices. Use the app to show your digital pass at each attraction or else sign up online and print out a paper version of your pass. Rates vary by city. The Explorer Pass for Boston costs $44-$89 for ages 3-11 and $64-$119 for 12 and older for two to five attractions/tours, while the All-Inclusive Pass runs $54/$89 per child/adult for one day to $124/$174 for seven days.

Garmin’s new Varia RCT715 rearview radar, camera, and taillight has a light that can be seen up to a mile away in daylight, a built-in radar that can alert cyclists of approaching vehicles (using audible and visual alerts), and a built-in camera that continuously records and will automatically save any footage if it believes there has been an “incident.” Garmin

Smart lights for biking

Be safe when you’re out biking this summer by having bright lights that alert drivers. Garmin’s Varia UT800 smart headlight mounts onto your handlebars or helmet and projects up to 800 lumens so you can be seen from more than a mile away. The headlight has five modes from a blinking Day Flash mode that lasts up to 25 hours to High with an 800-lumen beam that projects up to 1.5 hours. Pair the headlight with select Edge bike computers and the light can adjust its brightness based on the ambient light, helping to save battery life (the device’s handlebar mount lets you attach your Edge and headlight on the same mount). Take safety to a new level with Garmin’s new Varia RCT715 rearview radar, camera, and taillight, which mounts onto standard seat posts. This clever device has built-in radar that can detect approaching vehicles; it sounds an audible alert as the vehicle approaches and, if it’s paired with a compatible Garmin watch or bike computer, offers visual alerts to let you know a car is approaching from up to 460 feet away. A built-in camera continuously records and will automatically save any footage if it believes there has been an “incident.” The taillight offers daylight visibility for up to 1 mile away and its battery life lasts for up to six hours (depending on mode) while still continuously recording. It’s not cheap, but the safety features offer more peace of mind for road cyclists. Headlamp $99.99, taillight $199.99 with radar and no camera option or $399.99 with radar and camera. www.garmin.com

