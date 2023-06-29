No more ‘nightmare’ walk with coolers: Teens to offer golf cart rides to Manchester-by-the-sea beach

Families in town that flock to the ocean have it easy. If they have a resident sticker and get there early enough, they can park in a reserved lot just steps from the beach’s edge.

Teenagers spend long summer days hanging out in the sand. It’s a prime spot for dog-walkers in the off seasons. Locals drive up the single road that leads to it for a view of the surf, before turning around in the loop at its end and heading home, “spinning the beach,” as it’s called.

For residents of Manchester-by-the-Sea , Singing Beach is a way of life.

But for the out-of-towners who arrive by car or the MBTA’s commuter rail on hot summer days, lounging on this pristine stretch of coastline — known for the unusual “singing” sound its white sand makes underfoot — has to be earned. Visitors must hoof it more than half a mile uphill along a winding road, cumbersome beach gear in tow.

The train pulled into Manchester Station, a roughly half mile walk to Singing Beach. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

It’s not for the faint of heart.

“It’s a nightmare,” said Brian Sollosy, a town selectman. “I like the beach, but there’s no way I would do it.”

Thanks to a pair of enterprising teenagers from town, that’s about to change.

Two 17-year-old high school students recently received approval from the Select Board to try out a new and innovative plan: Instead of making beachgoers trek to the ocean on foot, they will offer them rides to the seaside in the comfort of a golf cart.

“We just want to make their lives a little bit easier,” said Stephen Martin, who along with cofounder Preston Potter is a rising senior at Manchester Essex Regional High School.

But there could be real money to be made.

Trips for passengers and their gear will be free-of-charge, but Martin and Potter plan to accept tips.

Bravo by the Sea, a local pizza restaurant, has offered to let the two entrepreneurs use a parking space in a can’t-miss spot right next to the train station. Commuters spilling out of the train can simply walk over and ask for a lift

While Martin and Potter got the OK from the town to launch the project on a trial basis at a select board hearing on Monday night, they still need to secure the golf cart, a six-seater capable of hauling carloads of people and their supplies. The plan, they said, is to purchase one soon with help from their parents, and get everything up and running in time for the busy July 4th weekend.

Then, for the rest of the summer, they hope to watch the profits pile up, as visitors hand over cash for the convenience of a beach day that doesn’t require a sweaty hike both ways.

Martin and Potter said the idea to launch the service came to them while working at the Singing Beach parking lot, and watching as weary visitors shuffled past them day-by-day.

“People would always walk up the giant hill with all their coolers, their chairs, and their umbrellas, and they were surprised there’s no shuttle service to the beach,” Martin said. “So we kind of found a demand for that.”

The teens aren’t the first to see a business opportunity here. Ideas for a shuttle have been brought up many times over the years, only to melt away like ice cream cones in the summer sun.

“People have had this idea for a while, and we just jumped on it and actually pursued it,” Potter said. “This winter we were finally, like: ‘Enough is enough. We have to do something.’”

A seagull flew over beachgoers on Singing Beach. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Both are aspiring entrepreneurs and are considering business majors in college, so they’re taking this seriously.

They’ve got an official name — “Beach Bums” — and will use a logo they commissioned on the freelance service Fiverr. They plan to hand out fliers and business cards, and they’re working on an app so that people can book trips ahead of time.

“There are a lot of things that go into creating a successful business, so we’re just learning the steps,” Martin said.

To make it fun, and ensure they turn heads, they plan to blast music from the cart’s speakers as they roll up the street.

They also have a catchy slogan. After each trip, they’ll make an announcement inspired by Martin’s grandfather, who for years has said a simple phrase while driving his grandkids around before dropping them off: “All bums out!”

For a summer job — not to mention one they created for themselves — it’s not a bad gig.

And once the word gets out, it could bring more tourism dollars to town this summer, said Sollosy, the selectman. So he’s rooting for them.

“The more people at the beach, the better off we are,” he said. “Anything we can do to supplement businesses, including a little golf cart, go for it.”

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.