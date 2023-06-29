Rangers lock and board up Provincetown dune shack, evicting its occupants

The Park Service ordered the Del Deo family to vacate the dune shack following a spring notice to quit. The shack has been in the care of 94-year-old painter Salvatore Del Deo since 1946, when he began assisting its original owner, family friend Jeanne “Frenchie” Schnell, with its maintenance. An appeal granted the family until June 27 to vacate, but the family and supporters continued to occupy the space.

The dune shack known as “Frenchie’s” has been locked and boarded up by the National Park Service, hours after a delegation of Massachusetts legislators met with senior officials from the Department of the Interior to appeal for more accommodations for existing shack dwellers.

Rangers arrived midday Thursday, as a small group of supporters maintained a presence in and around the shack. Rangers had also visited the shack twice on Wednesday, but family friend Michela Murphy, who had been staying in the shack, negotiated additional time pending the outcome of the legislators’ meeting. But on Thursday, the rangers said they had received orders from Washington to go through with the eviction.

“Our information was that that meeting did take place, and we were directed to come out here,” said a ranger, according to cellphone video provided to the Globe by Murphy.

During Wednesday’s visit, a ranger cited an eviction order, and when asked by Murphy for a copy, told her that since she is not family, it could not be provided. Murphy contended that the family had never been served with an eviction order, only a notice to quit.

“It might be a little different, [because] it’s federal property — it’s not their primary residence — and so that is how the National Park Service kind of handles these type of situations,” said the ranger, seen in cellphone video footage recorded by Murphy and viewed by the Globe. “So we are here again to lock it up.”

The move echoes an earlier statement by Park Service spokeswoman Tracy O’Toole. “As part of carrying our responsibilities to protect park property and resources, park staff visited [Frenchie’s shack] and will continue to do so to ensure the shack is protected.”

In the video taken Thursday, rangers requested that everyone present at the cabin leave, noting that a maintenance crew would arrive to assist with securing it.

Romolo Del Deo, son of Salvatore, greeted the rangers, and appealed again for the Park Service to observe terms detailed in the agency’s 2012 Use Plan, which would provide a provisional lease to a deceased owner’s next of kin until a further management plan is initiated. The Del Deo family said the shack’s original owner, “Frenchie” Schnell, or Chanel, as she was known, bequeathed the structure to Salvatore and his family. The agency does not recognize the will, nor has it answered questions relating to the surviving Schnell daughter, who lives in Tennessee.

In the video, Romolo is seen directing supporters to remove any belongings before locking up, and offers to help the rangers with tools.

Artist Salvatore Del Deo, who is 94, sat in front of the shack Tuesday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“What we were going to do is put the boards back up and actually secure it as best it can be,” said the ranger. “If anything changes in the next day or so as far as these negotiations, we can certainly come back and help you get it open.”

Earlier in the day, State Senator Julian Cyr joined Representative Sarah Peake, as well as staff from the offices of Senator Edward Markey, Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Congressman Bill Keating, in a virtual meeting with senior officials from the Park Service.

“I think we felt listened to,” Cyr said following the meeting. He said the legislators urged the Park Service to heavily weigh the experience of existing shack dwellers as qualifying criteria through the ongoing Request for Proposals, in which the Park Service is seeking applicants for new shack leaseholders. And, Cyr said the group urged a transition process that offers next of kin short-term occupancy agreements as outlined in the NPS 2012 Use Plan until an RFP process is in place — one that weighs the significant and unique experience of the dune dwellers. Neither the Schnell shack or another known as Armstrong, also targeted with a vacate order, currently appears listed in an open bid process, although the Park Service confirmed they will in the future.

Cyr said that he and Peake are providing letters of support for existing dune dwellers who wish to enter the bidding process. He said that in the meeting, legislators invoked President John F. Kennedy’s vision in the 1961 law that established the National Seashore as a park.

“The founding principles of the seashore was not only preserving the geographical area, but also helping to protect and maintain and preserve a way of life, and the people who have lived in and have been living here on the Outer and Lower Cape,” he said.

Murphy said that occupants had left the site, and the shack is now closed.

“I’m completely shell shocked that the Interior and the Parks and Cape Cod National Seashore have just disregarded everything they’re supposed to stand for,” she said.

Romolo Del Deo said the eviction was “done in a very orderly and considerate fashion.” His mother, Josephine, who died in 2016, was a lifelong dune and park advocate whose quilted jacket still hung in the boarded-up shack, along with her portrait. He said they took perishable objects only, so as to deter wildlife from scavenging.

“The reason I’m doing that is because I believe that this on any number of grounds was a huge error on the part of the National Park Service, not the least of which is legal,” he said. “I felt like I was saying goodbye to my mother all over again at her graveside.”

He referred to the events of the day as losing the battle, but not the war. “One front is in Washington,” he said, referring to legislators who authored the joint letter in support of the family’s ongoing negotiation. “And one front is here in Provincetown, at the National Seashore. And we’re gonna fight.”