Searching for bargains and style at the Paris sales

It’s true that men’s clothing and some household goods are marked down, but Les Soldes are primarily a woman’s game and anticipated with relish. I’ve always been a bit intimidated by French women with their chic haircuts and seemingly effortless style. Perhaps some of their élan might be catching if I spent a few days in Paris with them at the sales racks. At the very least, I’d end up with some pieces to boost my wardrobe and impress the folks back home.

PARIS — For my money (literally), the most beautiful phrase in the French language is “Les Soldes.” It translates to English as “The Sales” and it’s not a term that the French toss around lightly. Here in the United States, stores seem to put merchandise on sale practically every week. But in France, the government limits sales to roughly one-month periods in the winter and summer. The current one started Wednesday and goes through July 25.

The most serious shoppers prepare by visiting their preferred shops and trying on their favorite pieces in advance. They look at building a wardrobe the way an investor might build a portfolio — buying blue chips that are timeless and tempering the classics with a hot little number or two. When the merchants throw open their doors on the first day of Les Soldes, these savvy shoppers know just what they want and where to find it.

Alas, I couldn’t arrange my schedule to arrive for opening day. But patience has its rewards. When I arrived at about the midpoint of the winter sale season, shops were offering their “deuxième réduction” (a markdown off the already discounted price). There were still lots of clothes on the racks along with beautiful shoes, bags, and other accessories.

The sidewalk cafes of Paris present an ever-changing fashion show. Patricia Harris

My fairly simple approach was to use Les Soldes as an excuse to wander across the city. My sales expedition began in the Opéra district near the ornate 1875 opera house sometimes called “the wedding cake.” It’s hardly the only neighborhood landmark. Two of the city’s great 19th-century department stores, each with a stained glass dome, sit about a block apart on one of the grandest Parisian thoroughfares. Art Nouveau-style Galeries Lafayette (40 Boulevard Haussmann, haussmann.galerieslafayette.com) boasts that it is the second-most-visited monument in Paris after the Eiffel Tower. More to the point, Printemps (64 Boulevard Haussmann, printemps.com/uk/en) claims to have been the first to mark down the previous season’s merchandise, starting the practice shortly after opening in 1865. The grand tradition continues.

Escalators seem to float through the graceful interior of Le Bon Marché department store on the Left Bank. Patricia Harris

When I reached Boulevard Haussmann, I quickly discovered that the promise of deeper discounts had brought out a lot of Parisiennes. But I was hardly the only foreigner. Groups of British girlfriends and young Asian women mingled with the more experienced locals. I always loved the frenzy and chaos of a good sale at Filene’s Basement (RIP). Everything here was more orderly and relaxed. The French women were the most deliberate. They examined each garment with a practiced eye and returned most things to the rack. It takes true discipline to resist the lure of a big discount, even if the item is not quite right.

The designer boutiques along Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré entice window shoppers. Patricia Harris

Perhaps I took that lesson too much to heart, as I left the stores empty-handed. For inspiration, I sat in cafes, drank hot chocolate, and studied French women in their natural habitat. How do they come up with so many ways to tie a scarf? I also did some intensive window shopping along Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, the Parisian equivalent of Fifth Avenue or Rodeo Drive. Few Soldes signs were in evidence and the designer boutiques were a little too rich for my blood. When I detoured off the main drag, I noticed lots of women coming and going from a nondescript little shop that manufactures wool coats in an array of luscious colors. The garments didn’t sport a famous label, but the Parisiennes clearly considered them worthy to hang in their closets. I tried on several before deciding on a casual coat with a hood at 60 percent off the original price. It would be good for everyday wear.

Finally, I could stroll the streets with a shopping bag dangling from my arm. But I still hadn’t made a big, wardrobe-elevating score when I left Paris for a few days of research outside the city. My luck finally changed when I returned and found signs for “dernière reduction,” or “last markdown.″ With only a couple of days left, it was time to get serious.

I did stroll through the Marais, a warren of charming and narrow streets. But none of the trendy boutiques quite struck my fancy. The bohemian Left Bank was my last chance. Le Bon Marché (24 Rue de Sèvres, lebonmarche.com/en/store), founded in 1852, is the oldest department store in Paris. One of the sales clerks opined that it’s also the most beautiful. Who was I to argue with a Parisienne? Originally designed in concert with engineer Gustave Eiffel, it has a light, airy grace, only enhanced by the escalators that crisscross the interior and seem to float in space. The gorgeous environment really elevates the shopping experience. Just being there made me feel at least a little bit chic.

A discerning shopper examines the merchandise during the Paris sales. Patricia Harris

And there it was — a sumptuous silk blouse by a young Parisian designer that infused my own fairly practical style with a bit of French flair. I literally hugged the sales clerk when she checked in the stock room and found one in my size. Victory at last — and at 55 percent off!

I could celebrate with a bowl of onion soup and a glass of wine. I was only looking for a cafe when my eye was drawn to a cute little purse in the window of a boutique. The markdown was 60 percent. The sales clerk assured me it would be perfect with my new blouse.

So I juggled two shopping bags as I eased into a tiny cafe table. As I waited for my order, I almost looked forward to clearing customs back at Logan. When the agent asked if I had anything to declare, I could say, “Oh, just a couple of things from the Paris sales.”

If you go...

For a rundown on Paris shopping districts and stores, see https://en.parisinfo.com/.

Patricia Harris can be reached at harrislyon@gmail.com.

