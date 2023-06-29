Soi 8 and Sushi Ike open in Lynnfield; Pinky’s debuts in the Back Bay

Openings: One of you wants pad Thai; the other wants sashimi. Enter Soi 8/Sushi Ike, a sushi-Southeast Asian combo experience, now open at MarketStreet Lynnfield (335 Market St.). Soi 8 specializes in Cambodian, Indonesian, Laotian, and Thai street foods: chicken satay skewers, drunken noodles, pineapple fried rice. Sushi Ike focuses on sushi, as the name suggests, with standard rolls (California, spicy tuna) and creative ones (Heaven and Earth, with an otherworldly assortment of flavors: spicy salmon, avocado, jalapeno, Hokkado scallop, sweet soy, mayo, chili oil, yuzu mustard, furikake, spicy tobiko, cilantro, and garlic). Visit daily from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Revival Cafe + Kitchen revives the downtown breakfast scene, bringing high-class coffee and bites to the Financial District (121 Devonshire St.), joining siblings at Alewife and Davis Square. Revival opened in 2016, a collaboration between Postal (who also runs Cambridge’s Commonwealth Kitchen) and Crema Café coffee expert Liza Shirazi. Soothe your office re-entry with zucchini cardamom muffins, a “Chick Jagger” wrap with buffalo chicken salad, and orange creamsicle lattes.