Soi 8 and Sushi Ike open in Lynnfield; Pinky’s debuts in the Back Bay

Openings: One of you wants pad Thai; the other wants sashimi. Enter Soi 8/Sushi Ike, a sushi-Southeast Asian combo experience, now open at MarketStreet Lynnfield (335 Market St.). Soi 8 specializes in Cambodian, Indonesian, Laotian, and Thai street foods: chicken satay skewers, drunken noodles, pineapple fried rice. Sushi Ike focuses on sushi, as the name suggests, with standard rolls (California, spicy tuna) and creative ones (Heaven and Earth, with an otherworldly assortment of flavors: spicy salmon, avocado, jalapeno, Hokkado scallop, sweet soy, mayo, chili oil, yuzu mustard, furikake, spicy tobiko, cilantro, and garlic). Visit daily from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Revival Cafe + Kitchen revives the downtown breakfast scene, bringing high-class coffee and bites to the Financial District (121 Devonshire St.), joining siblings at Alewife and Davis Square. Revival opened in 2016, a collaboration between Postal (who also runs Cambridge’s Commonwealth Kitchen) and Crema Café coffee expert Liza Shirazi. Soothe your office re-entry with zucchini cardamom muffins, a “Chick Jagger” wrap with buffalo chicken salad, and orange creamsicle lattes.
Pinky’s is open in the Back Bay (269 Newbury St.), new from the team behind The Flamingo in the North End (Jairo Dominguez; Tyrone Di Stasi; and Richard Sullivan, whose dad is known for legendary burger bar R.F. O’Sullivan’s). Enjoy a global menu of baked Argentine empanadas; potstickers; miniature Big Mac-style burgers; and spicy margaritas from 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, with weekend brunch at 11 a.m. The team promises a “Miami, tropical vibe” on the 36-seat patio. Chef Scott McCarthy comes from Post 390 and Boston Chops.
Brunches: In Somerville, Alden + Harlow and Waypoint chef Michael Scelfo’s new Italian restaurant, Josephine (515 Somerville Ave.), now serves brunch: Try ricotta pancakes, hash browns with roasted chicken gravy, and dry-aged meatball sandwiches with prosecco mimosas on weekends from 10:30 a.m. At night, there are deep-dish and wood-fired pizzas, spaghettis, and olive oil cake.
