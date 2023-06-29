What the doctor orders: Use your vacation time, don’t under pack, and get good sleep

If you could travel anywhere right now, where would you go?

Dr. Jennifer Ashton has a soft spot for the Boston area. Not only does her daughter attend Harvard, but her husband, television producer Tom Werner, is chairman of the Red Sox and one of the founders of Fenway Sports Group. “Now that it’s baseball season, we’re there for a majority of the home games,” said Ashton, ABC’s chief medical correspondent and cohost of “GMA3″ (a news, health, and lifestyle program that follows the two-hour “Good Morning America”). As if her television career and private practice don’t keep her busy enough, Ashton, who is also the author of six books, has just launched a health and wellness magazine called Better. “Dr. Jen,” as she is known by many, said the name stems from the fact that people “often focus on extremes that are not realistic” and that to her, it’s not about “being the best, but about doing better — even if it’s one little tweak that helps you sleep a little better or makes your mental health a little better. Sometimes that’s all people need.” While the topics she weighs in on on “Good Morning America” and other ABC news programs are dictated by current events, Ashton said the magazine has given her agency to focus on “what women are dealing with and what they want to know more about. I hear from women every single day — whether they’re viewers or patients or friends — and so I was able to curate the content for the magazine based on the things that women tell me they want to know more about.” Topics range from hair loss and hair recovery to sleep to nutrition — and there’s even a section on pet health and nutrition. Ashton said that based on sales, she believes her magazine is resonating with readers. Since it has sold out at magazine stands in several regions, Ashton said those interested may purchase it (with no shipping fee) at magazineshop.us . The next issue of Better will be released in December, then it is expected to be printed quarterly, Ashton said. We caught up with the Victorville, Calif., native and mother of two adult children, who lives in New York City, Boston, and Los Angeles with Werner (who has three adult children) and their two dogs, Mason and Morkie, to talk about all things travel.

Australia and New Zealand. I’m dying to go [because] to me they have everything — great people who always have a positive attitude, beautiful outdoors, city life, history, wine, and sports.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted?

The Caribbean. I went to Jumby Bay Island, which is off Antigua, on a romantic long weekend with my [now] husband. He surprised me with the trip and we had a fantastic time.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own?

On my own. I am the type of person who likes time to research things, change my mind, talk to people and get their opinions … so booking my own plans just works better.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? Necessary! My two jobs of being a practicing physician and the chief medical correspondent for ABC News and “Good Morning America” keeps me plugged in literally 24 hours a day. When I do go away, I totally unplug. I don’t even check news because I often find it stressful.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table?

I use every minute of it. For 15 years, my family and I did not take vacations. We were too busy with work, careers, kids’ sports, etc. In fact, I used to be the one to volunteer to work holidays. Now, I finally have time for me, my family, and my friends. I’ve been so fortunate to take some amazing adventure vacations in the last five years, and to have created some special memories.

What has been your worst vacation experience?

When I was a resident, my dad took my family to the Caribbean for a week as a treat. My toddler chose to use the closet as a bathroom during toilet training, I got vertigo, the hotel had a blackout, and all of us had just recovered from the flu the day before we left. Ugh.

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all?

All of the above. I love learning new things on vacation, and really try to savor one or more experiences that are sensory based — so sight, smell, taste, sound, and touch — when traveling. My husband loves constant activity, so many of my trips now involve skiing, golf, swimming, or something outdoors. But at the same time, I do like to sleep an extra one to two hours each night when away, and like to have unprogrammed time to just do nothing as I recharge.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation?

“The Power Broker” by Robert Caro. I read it 30 years ago, and some friends and I are now starting to re-read it together. Since it is over 1,000 pages, I expect it will take a while.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be?

So hard to pick. It would be great to travel with a food expert, a historian, or an artist. I would not want the person to be visually recognizable, however, because I wouldn’t want undue attention to detract from the experience of travel with this person.

What is the best gift to give a traveler?

Compression knee-high socks to reduce swelling and the risk of blood clots — DVT [deep vein thrombosis] — and a journal to tape small mementos into, since everything is digital today.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip?

Pretzels or cold apples.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation?

I collect a tiny sea shell from almost every beach I go to, and bring it back to a glass bowl I keep in my closet. I love the ocean, so it keeps me close to it even when I am home.

What is your favorite app/website for travel?

I like Travel + Leisure [travelandleisure.com].

What has travel taught you?

To be a better packer. I used to always pack too little and forget things … not have the right clothes for the weather or for the length of the trip. Now I tend to overpack, but at least I have enough and the correct things.

What is your best travel tip?

Adjust to new time zones as quickly as possible by getting eight to nine hours of sleep the first night and by exercising almost every day while away. It keeps our circadian rhythms on schedule.

Juliet Pennington can be reached at writeonjuliet@comcast.net.