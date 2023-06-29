All you need to know about R.I.’s congressional race

But that list could be winnowed in the next two days as the candidates must make it official that they are running during a declaration period that opens at 8:30 this morning and closes at 4 p.m. Friday.

That list includes a former RIPTA bus driver who received 38 votes in a state Senate primary. It includes a former US House candidate in Texas who wrote a book titled “Liar Liar Cruz on Fire.” And it includes a former Republican who is refusing to take part in a candidate forum because the moderator is a transgender woman.

At total of 16 Democrats have said they plan to run for Rhode Island’s vacant First Congressional District seat.

Rhode Islanders will be able to track the action on the secretary of state’s website: vote.ri.gov. Keep refreshing the page and you can watch the field unfold, in more or less real time.

The declared candidates then will have until 4 p.m. July 14 to submit 500 valid signatures on their nomination papers.

That will give Rhode Islanders a clear view of who will be running in the special election for the First Congressional District seat that Democrat David N. Cicilline vacated on June 1 to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation.

Here are some other key dates and facts:

Aug. 6: Voter registration deadline if you plan to vote in the primary. In a district as blue as this one, the Democratic primary is likely to determine the winner.

Aug. 15: Mail ballot application deadline for the primary.

Aug. 16 to Sept. 5: Early voting period for the primary.

Sept. 5: Primary day.

Oct. 18 to Nov. 6: Early voting period for the special election.

Nov. 7: Special election.

”This is time to check your voter registration information,” said Faith Chybowski, spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office. “If you have moved to a new address or changed your name, this is the time to make sure your information is up to date.”

Voters can go here to check if they live in the First Congressional District, which encompasses the eastern half of the state. Providence residents in particular should check because the city is split between the First and Second Congressional Districts.

Chybowski noted the First Congressional District is not the only special election taking place in Rhode Island this year.

State Senate District 1 will have an election to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, a Providence Democrat. The primary will be Sept. 5 and the special election will take place Nov. 7.

Cranston will hold an election to fill the Ward 6 City Council seat that Republican Matthew R. Reilly vacated following his arrest in May, when police allegedly caught him with a crack pipe and crack cocaine. The primary will be Sept. 5 and the special election will take place Oct. 3.

And Foster will hold an election to fill the Town Council seat that Republican Steven Bellucci vacated for health reasons. The primary will be Sept. 5 and the special election will take place Oct. 3.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.