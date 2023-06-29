Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: June 30-July 7

For a nostalgic summer vibe, grab your crew and just add popcorn and candy at the drive-in theater. Misquamicut Drive-In is showing old-school summer blockbusters this week, starting June 30 with 1972′s “The Poseidon Adventure.” Then it’s “Meatballs” July 1, “Jaws,” July 2, “Dawn of the Dead” on July 3, and — you guessed it — “Independence Day” July 4. The fun continues with “The Perfect Storm” July 5; Whitney Houston fans might dig “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” July 6. For all: $25 per carload; lot opens 6:30 p.m., movie 9 p.m.

I’ve got a doozy of a column for you this week, neighbors, because of a little thing called Fourth of July. I have so much to mention, we’re gonna make like fireworks and launch… right… now!

Don’t worry about a thing ‘cause we have a Bob Marley Celebration July 7. Catch a screening of “Marley” — not to be confused with “Marley & Me” — and two sets from New England Marley tribute band Hope Road. $25 per carload; gates open 6:30. Learn more here and here.

BRISTOL

Need I say more? All Rhode Islanders know Fourth of July is synonymous with Bristol. Billed as “America’s Oldest Continuous Fourth of July Celebration,” Bristol’s fun dates back to 1785 when, according to the town’s website: “Rev. Henry Wight of the First Congregational Church and a Veteran of the Revolutionary War conducted the first Patriotic Exercises.” Here’s what on the agenda for 2023:

June 30: The Fourth of July Concert Series brings two local acts — Bristol-born Jon Tyler, and Rhody’s eight-piece DownCity Band — to Independence Park for a double-bill concert starting at 6:30 p.m.

July 1: Back In The Day, an ‘80s tribute band hailing from Boston, performs at the same spot, 7 p.m.

July 2: The music continues with the Liz Spencer Group and a Billy Joel tribute with David Clark’s “All about Joel,” same spot, starting at 6:30 p.m.

July 3: The Big Night. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. over Bristol Harbor.

July 4: You know the drill. Get there early if you hope to snag a prime viewing spot. Patriotic exercises start at 8:30 a.m. at Colt Memorial School. Parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Chestnut and Hope streets, and ends on High Street. (Map here, info. here, rules here. If you’re driving, note that Hope Street will be closed off beginning at 8 a.m., including Poppasquash Road. Starting at 7 a.m., Chestnut Street, Naomi Street, and Sherry Avenue will be closed. Parking ban along parade route goes into effect the night before.)

If you’re looking to do Bristol in style, you might splurge on the annual Fourth of July Parade Picnic at Linden Place Mansion. The circa-1810 historic mansion on the parade route offers both breakfast and lunch, and viewing spots with “bleacher-style seating, tables and chairs under the shade of the linden trees… restroom facilities and plenty of elbow room.” Tickets include a catered boxed breakfast from 8-11 a.m. (coffee, juices, vanilla greek yogurt with dried cranberry granola, double blueberry muffin and seasonal whole fruit) and catered boxed lunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., (your chosen sandwich, chips, whole fruit, craft cookie, dill pickle, bottled water and soft drink.) Plus the mansion will be open for self-guided tours. $100; kids under 5 free but with no food included. Limited seating. Details here.

“ANCIENTS AND HORRIBLES”

That title is just gripping. Glocester’s 97th Ancients & Horribles Independence Day Festivities kicks off July 1 at 5 p.m. with music and fireworks at 9 p.m.

On July 4, starting at 4 p.m., is the Ancients & Horribles Independence Day Parade complete with marchers’ “craziest outfits, and outlandish floats,” according to their flier. Certificates will be awarded for “Most Ancient & Horrible,” “Most Patriotic,” and “Best Walking Group.” If you win “Most Ancient & Horrible” let me know — I need to see that costume.

Learn more about “Ancients and Horribles” — an old-time New England thing — here.

PAWTUCKET’S FINAL INNING

Goodbye, McCoy Stadium! Pawtucket hosts its final “Final Inning” fireworks show at McCoy July 3 starting at 3 p.m. Take the field for food, games, bounce house, face-painting, crafts, music, with fireworks at 9:20 p.m. Some 3,000 PawSox fans will be allowed on the field for fireworks. (Voters approved a ballot measure to build a high school on the property last fall.) Details here.

FORT ADAMS TURNS 200

Hold down the fort this Fourth. Fort Adams turns the big 2-0-0 and celebrates with an Independence Day fundraiser, when ticketholders can watch the fireworks on the overlook and parade field of Fort Adams. Tickets include: access inside the fort, dinner, drinks and preferred parking. All proceeds benefit the Fort Adams Trust. $100. July 4, 6:30-10:30 p.m. Details here and here.

HAPPY 300TH, SOUTH KINGSTOWN

South Kingstown turns the big 3-0-0, and celebrates July 4 starting at 5 p.m. with food, “novelty concessions,” 50/50 raffle, live music, and fireworks at 9 p.m. Old Mountain Field, 831 Kingstown Road, Wakefield. Details here.

MORE FIREWORKS!

The upside to living in a small state? No matter where you live in Rhody, you’re within driving distance of fireworks this weekend. Obviously, make sure to check sites here in case of rain. A full list could could be a whole other article, but some highlights:

Smithfield celebrates in Deerfield Park July 1 with food trucks, DJ, live music, beer garden and fireworks starting at 4 p.m. Details here and here.

Sail away to Block Island for fireworks July 1 at 9 p.m. set off from a barge in the Block Island Sound. Details here.

Woonsocket celebrates July 2 at WWII Veterans Memorial Park on Social Street starting at 4 p.m. with food trucks and live music. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Details here.

PVD celebrates July 2 at India Point Park starting at 6 p.m. with live music, and fireworks at 9 p.m. Details here.

Jamestown celebrates July 2 at East Ferry Town Beach, 8:30-10 p.m.; fireworks begin at sunset, according to billing. Details here.

Narragansett sets off fireworks at dusk on Town Beach July 3. The “Celebration on the Beach” is from 3-8 p.m. with live music. Details here.

North Providence celebrates July 3. “The fun starts at 4 p.m. and goes until the last pop,” according to event billing. Expect live music, food trucks and fireworks at Governor Notte Park. Details here.

Scituate celebrates July 3 with activities, food starting at 5 p.m., fireworks at dusk. (117 Main St., Hope., details here.) The fun continues on the holiday proper with “Olde Home Days” with old-time fun: pie-eating contest, water balloon toss, musical chairs, farm animals, face-painting, kids crafts and more. Details here.

Warwick celebrates July 3 with fireworks at 9 p.m. from Oakland Beach. Details here.

North Kingstown celebrates July 3 at Town Beach with music at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. Details here.

Newport celebrates July 4 with fireworks at 9:15 p.m. over Newport Harbor. Details here.

Keep the party going: East Providence celebrates July 5. Concert starts at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Details here.

QUIET FIREWORKS

Enjoy the lights without the bangs. Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management invites those with hearing and sensory sensitivities to a “quiet fireworks” display July 4 at 9 p.m. at Beavertail State Park in Jamestown. Details here.

SUPER BUCK MOON BIKE RIDE

You might see some fireworks in addition to a full moon on Bike Newport’s nighttime full moon bike ride July 3. The full moon this month is a Super Buck Moon. Gather at 7:30 p.m. at Equality Park Place on Broadway; ride starts at 8 p.m., with sunset at 8:22, and moonrise at 9:14 p.m. Free. 18+. Details here.

CHICKS HATCHING

Well, this sounds clucking adorable. South County Museum holds its annual “4th of July Chick Hatch” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on their Narragansett campus. I’m there. $5 donation. Kids under 5 are free. July 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 115 Strathmore St., Narragansett. Details here.

CLASSICALLY COOL

Attention classical music fans: here’s your chance to see 27 concerts in 21 days. The 2023 Newport Classical Music Festival, from July 4-23 features more than two dozen concerts in and around Newport’s historic mansions and venues.

It pops off July 4 at 7:30 p.m. with a free, outdoor Fourth of July Patriotic Pops concert — the Fenway Quintet from Boston — preceding the fireworks at King Park.

On July 5, The Sinta Quartet presents a Saxophone Soirée at the Bellevue House’s private garden. Think “chamber music steeped in lively folk traditions,” according to billing. From $70.

Head to The Breakers July 6 for Grammy-nominated pianist Simone Dinnerstein at 8 p.m. From $50.

The Aizuri Quartet performs at The Breakers July 7 at 8 p.m. Learn more about the series and show details here.

UNDER THE TABLE AND DREAMING

Get over hump day with wine or beer flights, bites and Dave Matthews hits. Newport Vineyards hosts a Wednesday Night live music series — reserve a table or BYO picnic blanket. Order at the bar and soak up the tunes. On the bill for July 5: So Lucky, a Dave Matthews tribute band. 5-8 p.m. 909 East Main Road, Middletown. Learn more here and here.

PAINT POURING OPEN STUDIO

Get your Jackson Pollock on. Learn to create abstract art with acrylic paint pouring at Mount Pleasant Library July 5 at 6:30 p.m. Find “an assortment of tools… to experiment” with the art form. 315 Academy Ave., Providence. Details here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’

