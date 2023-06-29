Dighton police chief charged in insider trading scheme, placed on leave

Cronin, 43, is among five men charged in an insider trading scheme from 2020 that allegedly brought in more than $2.2 million in illegal profits when they traded in stocks and options based on confidential information about one pharmaceutical company’s acquisition of another, according to a statement by the US Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York.

Dighton Police Chief Shawn P. Cronin was placed on administrative leave during an emergency meeting Thursday evening after he was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading and surrendered to authorities earlier in the day, according to federal prosecutors and town officials.

Cronin has been charged with three counts of securities fraud under Title 15, three counts of tender offer fraud, one count of securities fraud under Title 18, and a conspiracy charge, the statement said. If convicted as charged, Cronin could face a maximum of 150 years in prison.

Cronin’s boyhood friend and a Dighton reserve officer, Joseph Dupont, was vice president of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. when he learned that the company was going to acquire Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and told Cronin about it in April 2020 before it was publicly announced, prosecutors said.

Dupont, 44, of Rehoboth, also surrendered to authorities on Thursday to face three fraud charges.

Cronin and Dupont each appeared in federal court in Boston Thursday afternoon. Cronin was released on $250,000 bond, and Dupont was released on $200,000 bond, court records show.

Their next court dates will be held in New York but have not yet been scheduled.

Dupont also was suspended from his duties as a Dighton reserve officer at the same emergency meeting Thursday evening where the town’s Board of Selectmen unanimously voted to place Cronin on administrative leave.

Cronin, who has served on the Dighton Police Department since 2006, was a sergeant when the illegal trading allegedly took place in 2020. Cronin was promoted to lieutenant in September of 2021 and to chief in August of 2022, according to the Taunton Daily Gazette.

Administrative Sergeant George Nichols unanimously was named as acting police chief, according to a statement issued by Town Administrator Michael Mullen Jr. and Board of Selectman Chair Peter D. Caron.

The two other men charged in the insider trading scheme are: Slava “Stanley” Kaplan, 45, of Hopewell Junction, NY, and Paul Feldman, 48, of Poughquag, NY.





