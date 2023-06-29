Everything to know about the Newton slayings and what comes next in the case

Christopher L. Ferguson Jr., 41, who friends say had grown increasingly erratic, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on Tuesday to a murder charge in the fatal stabbing of Gilda D’Amore, 73, and to attacking her husband, Bruno D’Amore, 74, and her mother, Lucia Arpino, 97 . Their bodies were found Sunday inside the family’s home, which was just about a mile from where Ferguson lived. The couple had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary the day before.

Many questions remain about the slayings of three family members in Newton last weekend, a seemingly random crime that has left residents shaken and investigators searching for answers about the possible motive.

Here are the details of the case that have emerged so far, and what is expected to come next.

What do we know about Ferguson?

Ferguson was known as a quiet, kind man in the Newton neighborhood where he had lived for years. But friends said he had recently displayed manic behavior that was alarming and his family had tried “desperately” to get him help.

But those close to him told the Globe that nothing about his behavior suggested he could become violent.

A woman who had been dating Ferguson said he had bipolar disorder and that he had been in a “manic episode” since February, according to court documents. A neighbor of Ferguson’s said he was hospitalized for mental health issues earlier in June but was back home by June 20, although his family wanted him to remain at the hospital longer.

His posts on Facebook suggested he was a driven person who cared deeply about his family but also seemed to be facing significant mental health issues. He appeared to be the author of an essay online that discussed his diagnosis with bipolar disorder in his early 20s, which friends confirmed he had told them.

He graduated from Newton North High School before heading to college and graduate school on the West Coast. After two years as a campus aide at the Framingham Public Schools, Ferguson left his job earlier this year. He had recently lost his job at a local Whole Foods, a neighbor said.

Ferguson had one previous brush with the law in 2005, when he was charged with assault and battery, according to court records. He successfully completed pre-trial probation and the charges were dismissed in August 2006, according to the records.

What do we know about the victims?

Gilda D’Amore, her husband, Bruno, and her mother, Lucia Arpino, were found by a concerned friend in the family’s home on Sunday. All three had “obvious injuries” and were deceased, Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Nicole Allain said during Ferguson’s arraignment.

The couple had planned to celebrate their anniversary at a Sunday morning service at Our Lady Help of Christians, their longtime church.

Family members remembered them for their grace and devotion to their community. In a message to the parish, relatives Paul and Ginny Arpino, said Gilda D’Amore worked to beautify the church and Bruno D’Amore served as “head chef” for the parish picnic. Lucia Arpino never missed a 10 a.m. service, they said.

At a memorial at the church on Tuesday, the family members were remembered as “old country” Italians who took pride in their parish, gardens, and family, mourners said.

What has Ferguson been accused of?

Officers found Ferguson at his home on Washington Street on Sunday. He was taken by an ambulance to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center, where he was held for a 72-hour commitment to a psychiatric unit after being evaluated, according to a court filing. He had an injury that officers said was “fresh and consistent with him holding a knife in his right hand.” In the report, officers said Ferguson “attempted to hide” his injury.

Ferguson was arrested Monday after being hospitalized, according to court papers.

He was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of Gilda D’Amore, who suffered about 30 sharp force and blunt force wounds to her head, face, and neck, Allain said in court. Ferguson is also charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in connection with the killings of Bruno D’Amore and Arpino.

He is being represented by a court-appointed defense attorney, Dmitry Lev. A not guilty plea was entered on Ferguson’s behalf during his arraignment. Ferguson was ordered held without bail.

What evidence did investigators find?

In a probable cause statement, investigators described that police and firefighters encountered a horrific scene when they were called to the Newton home. All three victims, a State Police trooper wrote, had “severe apparent knife injuries and blunt force trauma.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan said Monday that Ferguson apparently had broken into the victims’ home. There were “obvious signs of struggle in one of the front bedrooms ... including broken furniture and a crystal paperweight covered in blood,” she said.

Forensic technicians found “bloody bare footprints” on a tile hallway outside the bedroom, which leave behind an impression that can be compared, Ryan said.

Officers recovered a pair of black boots near Ferguson’s home, less than a half-mile from where the victims lived.

“The boots were size 13, consistent with” the approximate size of the footprints found, the document said.

A key piece of evidence, Ryan said, came from a security video from a home located about 100 yards from Ferguson’s home. The video showed a disheveled man wearing no shoes or shirt walking around 5:20 a.m. Sunday with “what appeared to be a staggering gait.” Officers were able to make an identification of Ferguson after looking at the video.

What comes next in the case?

As of Thursday afternoon, the results of the autopsies on the bodies of Bruno D’Amore and Lucia Arpino had not been finalized, said Meghan Kelly, a spokesperson for Ryan. Ryan said she expects additional charges to be filed against Ferguson in the case once the cause and manner of death for both family members are known.

Ryan said the investigation established Ferguson as the person responsible for the slayings, but that his motive is a mystery. She said investigators know of “no established connections between” Ferguson and the victims.

Ferguson was sent to the Middlesex House of Correction in Billerica after his arraignment, Kelly said.

Medical staff at the jail are recommending that Ferguson be transferred to Bridgewater State Hospital for a competency and criminal responsibility evaluation while he awaits trial, a jail official said Thursday.

A Newton District Court judge is expected to review the request Thursday, the official said. Under state law, medical staff at jails can recommend transfer to the hospital in Bridgewater, which the Department of Correction runs like a medium-security prison in its daily operations, according to the DOC.

The next hearing in the case is set for 11 a.m. on July 25. Ferguson will appear via Zoom under a court order issued by Newton District Court Judge Mary E. Heffernan at his arraignment this week.

John R. Ellement, John Hilliard, and Sean Cotter of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.