Harvard students react to ruling: ‘The cornerstone of higher education is having a diverse group of students’

Many students at Harvard University reacted with disappointment and concern Thursday, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions.

The university was involved in one of two lawsuits ruled on by the Supreme Court. Harvard, along with the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, was accused of discriminatory admissions policies that disadvantaged Asian American students. UNC-Chapel Hill’s policies, the claim argued, discriminated against both Asian and white students.

In the wake of the decision, in which the Supreme Court’s conservative bloc ruled that the affirmative action policies were discriminatory, the Harvard-Radcliffe Asian American Association came out against the ruling in a statement released Thursday.

“The incalculable loss of students of color will be felt by individuals, families, and communities,” the statement read. “Individuals will lose access to the educational institutions that facilitate social mobility and break cycles of poverty.”

According to an estimate by Harvard’s legal team, once the school stops considering race as a factor in admissions, the number of Black and Hispanic students could fall by 1,000 within four years. The current total undergraduate enrollment is around 7,000.

Adreanna Dillan, a junior at Harvard who is of South Asian descent and on financial aid, said low-income communities tend to have more minorities, which makes it even more difficult for students like her to get accepted into selective universities like Harvard.

“If you have a South Asian kid with a low-income background, and a white kid with a low-income background, race should be considered,” Dillan said. “Not only did they have to overcome their low-income background, but how they are treated based on their skin.”

Kayla Reifel, a rising sophomore at Harvard, said though she believes the university will continue to maintain diversity on campus, the court’s decision is still disappointing.

“I just think the cornerstone of higher education is having a diverse group of students,” Reifel said. “Everyone from varying backgrounds deserves higher education.”

Unlike Reifel, Phoebe Meyerson, a rising senior at Harvard, said she thinks the court’s decision will “make Harvard struggle to maintain the diversity it has, rather than building it.”

This diversity, she said, is “one of the great things about Harvard.”

Emma Lu, a rising sophomore at Harvard and student organizer with the Coalition for a Diverse Harvard, helped plan a Harvard student rally in Washington, D.C., as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the case in October 2022.

“There are just so many gaps in education, especially for public schools in low-income neighborhoods,” Lu said. “I think affirmative action is a really important measure—just one of many—to ensure that these inequities don’t prevent kids from getting into these types of schools that will provide opportunities that will change their lives.”

Correction: Due to a reporting error, an earlier version of this story misspelled Adreanna Dillen’s name. The Globe regrets the error.

