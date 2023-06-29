‘I’m actually scared of what’s to come’ in US presidential race, R.I. author says

“Honestly, I don’t think anything has changed since then, except that the inequities that have been happening within the United States have been amplified,” said Kiara Butler, host of “ Generation Rising ” on Rhode Island PBS and the author of a new book, “ Terms and Conditions: The Fine Print to an Anti-Racist Society. ”

PROVIDENCE — More than three years have passed since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police, prompting many Americans to take to the streets to protest racism. So what has changed?

On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Butler said a lot of companies and organizations spoke out against racism in the wake of Floyd’s murder. But after three years, it’s clear that the much of that talk amounted to “performative activism,” she said.

Advertisement

“They put a lot of words on papers and they released a lot of statements into the media,” Butler said. “They hired a lot of chief diversity officers and equity officers. But those people are now getting fired. And the money that was given to organizations doing racial equity work — that money has dried up.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

In 2017, Butler founded Diversity Talks, a nonprofit focused on training high school students to facilitate anti-racist professional development for teachers and administrators. And last year, she founded Unscripted Consult to “support organizational leaders in growing and sustaining anti-racist workplaces.”

Looking ahead, Butler said she expects the country to take a step backward in the year ahead when it comes to matters of race. She noted former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are vying for the Republican nomination for president, and on the Democratic side, she said, “You have Biden running for president for Biden.”

“We saw a lot of backtracking once Trump was in office,” she said. “People were more vocal. They were more proud to be like racists. And there were a lot of people who were also harmed through those experiences.”

Advertisement

Butler said she sees that happening again. “I’m actually scared for what’s to come,” she said.

To get the latest episode each week, follow Rhode Island Report podcast on Apple Podcasts and other podcasting platforms, or listen in the player above.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.