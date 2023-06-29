These are the best and worst times to hit the road in Boston this July 4th weekend, according to AAA

Lower gas prices could be one reason for the increase in travelers by car. According to AAA gas price data , the average price for gas in Massachusetts is $3.55 per gallon, whereas a year ago the average price was $4.91 per gallon.

AAA is projecting that the Independence Day travel period — from Friday, June 30, to Tuesday, July 4 — will set a new record for the number of Americans traveling by car for the holiday. AAA said 43.2 million people are expected to drive to their destinations — a 2.4 percent increase over 2022, when 42.2 million drove, and 4 percent higher than in 2019, when 41.5 million took to the roads.

Transportation officials are warning travelers to be prepared for lots of traffic over the long July 4th holiday.

Friday is supposed to be the busiest day on the roads, with average travel times expected to jump nearly 30 percent, according to AAA and INRIX, a company that specializes in analyzing traffic data.

The worst traffic is expected to occur in major metropolitan areas like Boston, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., and INRIX recommends travelers leave in the morning or after 6 p.m. to avoid the heaviest holiday congestion.

The worst time to travel by car on Friday will be between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to AAA’s travel forecast. In the Boston area, the worst congestion is likely to occur Friday at 11 a.m. on Route 3 south, when traffic to Cape Cod will be at its peak.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in anticipation of the increased congestion on the roads, the agency is urging travelers to use real-time travel tools and check public transportation schedules to plan their trips ahead of time.

“The Fourth of July holiday is always a time where we see increased travel around the state, so we ask all roadway users to be courteous, obey the rules of the road, and take it slow so everyone can enjoy the holiday safely,” Gulliver said in a statement.

MBTA subway, bus, and commuter rail fares will be free after 9:30 p.m. on July 4. The subway will operate on a modified Saturday schedule until 3 p.m., and will switch to a weekday schedule after 3 p.m., officials said.

The MBTA Commuter Rail will operate on a weekend schedule on July 4, and the last trains at North Station and South Station will be held for 30 minutes after the close of the fireworks, officials said.

On July 4, all MBTA bus service, the Silver Line, and The RIDE service will operate on a Sunday schedule; the Hingham/Hull/Logan to Boston Ferry will run on a Saturday schedule; and the Charlestown and East Boston ferries will run on a weekend schedule. The Lynn ferry will not operate and the direct Hingham to Boston ferry route will have no service, officials said. For more information on the MBTA schedules, visit www.mbta.com/holidays.

The I-93 high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane between Boston and Quincy will be opening early for the holiday, starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, and 1 p.m. on Friday, June 30. The HOV lane will not be deployed on Tuesday, July 4, and will return to its normal schedule on Monday, July 3, officials said.

People driving in the Boston area, take note: the Sumner Tunnel will be closed for repairs starting July 5. State officials warned that drivers coming into Boston from the North Shore could see major backups, and they’re urging people to use the discounted and free transit services — including free rides on the MBTA Blue Line and the East Boston ferry — that will be available during the two-month tunnel closure. A complete list of free and discounted services can be found on the tunnel project’s website, www.mass.gov/sumner-tunnel.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation urges people to download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to get real-time traffic conditions and subscribe to receive text and email alerts. Motorists can also dial 511 and select a route to hear the latest traffic conditions, and follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive the latest updates.









