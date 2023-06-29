The Supreme Court just banned affirmative action in college admission. Follow live updates.

The ruling in two lawsuits challenging the admissions practices of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, could cause a significant decline in the number of Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous students admitted to the nation’s most prestigious schools, according to research and analyses presented to the court last year.

The US Supreme Court has banned the consideration of race in college admissions , after 45 years of precedents on a tool many universities say is essential for keeping their campuses diverse.

June 29, 2023

End of affirmative action threatens the ‘future of our workplaces,’ says Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce president — 11:33 a.m.

By Dana Gerber, Globe Staff

James E. Rooney, the president and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, decried the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down affirmative action in college admissions, saying the move “not only threatens the future of higher education, but also the future of our workplaces and business community.”

“By limiting the efforts to diversify campuses across the country, employers will have a less diverse pipeline for the recruitment and hiring of employees,” Rooney wrote in a statement. “Massachusetts has always led the way in historic steps forward, and our business community is no different. This moment requires bold action, big steps forward, and determination to handle the hard work ahead. Let’s move forward, not backward.”

Affirmative action ‘allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged’: Obamas react to Supreme Court ruling — 11:17 a.m.

By Dana Gerber, Globe Staff

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama, issued a statement Thursday expressing disappointment in the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn affirmative action in college admissions. Michelle Obama said that while she was an undergraduate at Princeton University, she worried that others thought she was admitted due to affirmative action. However, she contended that the policy “helped offer new ladders of opportunity for those who, throughout our history, have too often been denied a chance to show how fast they can climb.”

“So often, we just accept that money, power, and privilege are perfectly justifiable forms of affirmative action, while kids growing up like I did are expected to compete when the ground is anything but level,” she wrote. “So today, my heart breaks for any young person out there who’s wondering what their future holds — and what kinds of chances will be open to them.”

The former president, too, struck a somber note, including in the statement a list of organizations to support, including the United Negro College Fund, the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, and Hope Chicago.

“Like any policy, affirmative action wasn’t perfect. But it allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged,” he wrote. “Now it’s up to all of us to give young people the opportunities they deserve — and help students everywhere benefit from new perspectives.”

Supreme Court ruling a blow to efforts to diversify medical schools — 11:11 a.m.

By Usha Lee McFarling, STAT

Overturning decades of precedent, the US Supreme Court on Thursday struck down the use of affirmative action, ruling that it is unconstitutional for colleges, universities — and professional schools for law, medicine, and nursing — to consider race as one factor in deciding who they will admit.

The decision comes as a blow to many in the field of medicine, which has been unable to appreciably increase the numbers of Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous doctors in recent decades. Many medical schools have turned to using race as one factor among many in admissions decisions to try to boost the numbers of students from underrepresented groups and help overcome obstacles to entry like MCAT testing that favor students from wealthier backgrounds.

The decision will harm efforts to mitigate the country’s massive racial and health disparities, said Lee Jones, the dean of medical education at the Georgetown University School of Medicine, who noted that Black residents in Washington D.C. live more than 15 years less than white residents.

Student fears ruling could hurt ‘one of the great things about Harvard’ — 11:07 a.m.

By Sonel Cutler, Globe Staff

Pheobe Meyerson, a rising fourth-year student studying statistics at Harvard, called the decision a “big loss.” Meyerson said she thinks the Supreme Court’s decision will “make Harvard struggle to maintain the diversity it has, rather than building it.”

“Harvard presents people with pretty incredible academic and professional opportunity, and everyone should have access to that,” Meyerson said. “I think one of the great things about Harvard is that you come here and there are people here from every walk of life, and a lack of diversity means there will be less of that.”

UMass officials say they remain ‘committed to diversity’ — 11:05 a.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

In a separate statement, UMass President Marty Meehan and the public university system’s five chancellors said they will follow the law while also remaining committed to diversity.

“University system officials are working with the Provosts and Admissions Directors on the five UMass campuses to assess how the University’s admissions processes may be influenced by these changes to the law,” the UMass officials said.

“The University of Massachusetts will continue to follow the law, and will do so while sustaining its deep and longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” they said. “We believe this is essential to the advancement of academic excellence and critical to the preparation of our students to succeed in a global economy.”

Teachers union officials ‘condemn’ affirmative action ruling — 11:02 a.m.

By Travis Andersen, Globe Staff

Teachers union officials in Massachusetts blasted the Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action in college admissions.

“As a union of educators from pre-K through higher education dedicated to providing everyone fair and equal access to high-quality public education, we condemn the Supreme Court’s decision today,” said Mass. Teachers Association President Max Page and Vice President Deb McCarthy in a joint statement.

“By striking down affirmative action, the court is widening the racial education gap and turning back decades of progress,” they said. “This decision will have harmful consequences for all students – but particularly Black, Latino, Asian-American and Pacific Islander, and Indigenous students.”

NAACP denounces Supreme Court’s ‘extreme’ ruling — 10:57 a.m.

By Amanda Kaufman, Globe Staff

The NAACP denounced the Supreme Court’s ruling striking down affirmative action in college admissions, saying the “extreme” decision jeopardizes “hard-fought progress for Black Americans in classrooms and beyond.”

“Today the Supreme Court has bowed to the personally held beliefs of an extremist minority,” Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and chief executive officer, said in a statement shortly after the ruling. “We will not allow hate-inspired people in power to turn back the clock and undermine our hard-won victories. The tricks of America’s dark past will not be tolerated.”

Wisdom Cole, the NAACP’s national director of the organization’s youth and college division, said the ruling represents “a dark day in America” and vowed to “fight, organize, mobilize and vote” in its wake.

“Affirmative action has been a beacon of hope for generations of Black students,” Cole said. “It stood as a powerful force against the insidious poison of racism and sexism, aiming to level the playing field and provide a fair shot at a high-quality education for all.”

Cole will lead a group of students and activists in a protest on the Supreme Court’s steps at noon, the statement said.

Healey, Mass. education leaders reaffirm commitment to ‘students historically underrepresented in higher education’ — 10:54 a.m.

By Samantha J. Gross, Globe Staff

In a joint statement, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler, and 130 other higher education leaders and elected officials expressed their disappointment in the ruling, and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to “students historically underrepresented in higher education.”

“Today’s decision, while disappointing, will not change our commitment to these students,” they wrote. “We have an imperative to make sure our schools reflect our communities. Our academic competitiveness, the future of our workforce, and our commitment to equity demand we take action.”

Ahead of the decision, the Healey administration formed an advisory council aimed to mitigate the impact of the ruling. The council, which is made up of higher education leaders, students, and civil rights advocates, is tasked with working to understand the affect the decision could have on students across Massachusetts and brainstorm strategies to promote diversity and inclusion within the new legal framework.

“Massachusetts will always be welcoming and inclusive of students of color and students historically underrepresented in higher education,” the leaders wrote in the Thursday statement. “Today’s Supreme Court decision overturns decades of settled law. In the Commonwealth, our values and our commitment to progress and continued representation in education remain unshakable.”

The Supreme Court ruling could cut the number of Black and Hispanic students in the Ivy League. Here’s what’s at stake. — 10:45 a.m.

By Martin Finucane, Hilary Burns, and Ryan Huddle, Globe Staff

With the US Supreme Court eliminating the use of race in college admissions, selective colleges are expected to face challenges in maintaining diversity in their student populations.

Black and Latino representation is expected to drop at elite colleges around the nation, while the share of white and Asian students rises.

Here’s a look at the current demographics of the student bodies of the Ivy League schools.

What will the future numbers look like? The experiences of Michigan, UCLA, and Berkeley, three of the so-called public Ivies, offer a look at the possible future.

Chief Justice Roberts wrote applicants can still discuss their race in applications — 10:40 a.m.

By Mike Damiano, Globe Staff

In the opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts addressed a concern that some advocates had raised while anticipating the decision. Will applicants still be allowed to discuss their race and how race has affected their lives in their college applications? The answer, he wrote, is yes: “[N]othing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise.”

But he added that universities are prohibited from using such personal testimonies as a workaround to pursue the same diversity goals they had achieved through affirmative action. “[U]niversities may not simply establish through application essays or other means the regime we hold unlawful today,” he wrote.

Universities affirm commitments to diversity following ruling — 10:33 a.m.

By Hilary Burns, Globe Staff

Universities are reaffirming their commitments to diversity following the decision. Northeastern University President Joseph Aoun said in a statement to the university community Thursday morning that “people from every possible background, orientation and ideology are welcome members of the Northeastern community.”

“As always, our core values will be our guiding star as we navigate this new landscape. Our charge as a university will be to ensure — within the bounds of the law — a richly diverse and powerful learning environment for all,” Aoun said. “This is an obligation we owe to our students — and to society as a whole.”

Read the Supreme Court decision striking down affirmative action — 10:15 a.m.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a major ruling outlawing the use of race in the college admissions process.

Supreme Court bans affirmative action in college admissions — 10:08 a.m.

By Mike Damiano and Hilary Burns, Globe Staff

The US Supreme Court on Thursday banned the consideration of race in college admissions, overruling nearly half a century of precedents and depriving many universities of a tool they say is essential for keeping their campuses diverse.

The ruling in two lawsuits challenging the admissions practices of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, could cause a significant decline in the number of Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous students admitted to the nation’s most prestigious schools, according to research and analyses presented to the court last year.

The court’s six conservative justices ruled that Harvard’s and UNC-Chapel Hill’s admissions practices violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th amendment. The court’s three liberal justices dissented..

Riding an enrollment wave, HBCUs could see further boost if the Supreme Court ends affirmative action — 9:34 a.m.

By Hilary Burns, Globe Staff

On a sunny day in early June, Cherise Peters pointed to her computer screen with an air of disbelief as she highlighted the jump in Clark Atlanta University’s latest enrollment figures. “Our cup is overflowing,” said Peters, the college’s enrollment chief.

A year ago, 711 incoming students had paid deposits by May 16 to confirm they would be attending the historically Black college in the fall. This year, that number jumped to 1,800.

Clark Atlanta is riding a wave of interest shared by dozens of historically Black colleges and universities, or HBCUs, across the country as students increasingly choose to attend campuses where they know they will feel welcomed, safe, and understood.

While overall higher-education enrollment continues to fall nationwide, prominent HBCUs have for the last couple of years reported a surge of new students amid the racial justice movement fueled by incidents of police brutality.

Now, if the Supreme Court bans the use of affirmative action in higher education this month, historically Black colleges could grow even more attractive as elite, predominantly white colleges scramble to maintain diverse classes.

Supreme Court affirmative action case adds urgency to push to end legacy admissions at colleges — 9:10 a.m.

By Hilary Burns, Globe Staff

Each year, many colleges showcase a profile of incoming classes that cites students’ ethnicity, gender, regional representation, and expected majors. But there’s one data point rarely included: the percentage of first years who were given admission preference because their parents or grandparents attended the school.

The century-old practice of legacy admissions, which overwhelming benefits white and wealthy students, is coming under heightened criticism as the US Supreme Court seems poised this year to bar the use of affirmative action in college admissions. Supporters of ending legacy preferences believe that case has given their cause momentum.

“If the Supreme Court says it’s not fair to consider race, then why on earth is it fair to consider who your parents are?” said James Murphy, deputy director of higher education policy at Education Reform Now, a nonprofit think tank. “If you take away consideration of race, it will be important to get rid of anything that is working against diversity.”

Meet Edward Blum, the man behind the Harvard affirmative action case — 8:50 a.m.

By Hilary Burns, Globe Staff

If you look behind the curtain of affirmative action litigation in recent decades, there you will find Edward Blum.

A former stockbroker, Blum has crafted a second-act career in multiple attempts to remove race as a factor from public policy, education, voting, and the private sector. Blum, who lives on the coast of Maine overlooking Penobscot Bay, believes race should neither help nor harm one’s life endeavors.

Now, his biggest legal victory thus far could be just around the corner. The US Supreme Court next month is expected to end or limit the practice of considering applicants’ race in college admissions, in two cases involving Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, brought by a nonprofit Blum heads.

Colleges scramble to prepare for possible end of affirmative action — 8:23 a.m.

By Hilary Burns, Globe Staff

For decades, affirmative action has served as an essential tool for colleges to increase diversity on campus. Now, with the Supreme Court seemingly poised to ban the practice, higher education leaders are scrambling to mitigate the fallout and come up with strategies to accomplish diversity goals.

College officials are wary of sharing detailed plans ahead of the expected ruling from the conservative-leaning court in the coming months, often at the guidance of lawyers. But the officials and admissions consultants say universities are seeking to strengthen relationships with community colleges and high schools in underserved areas to reach prospective students, while also rethinking practices that largely benefit affluent, white students.

In short, colleges are hoping to send a message that their doors are open to students of all backgrounds, regardless of how the court decides, and that there will be supportive communities awaiting them, experts said.

