Man, 32, sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing woman inside Worcester restaurant in 2019

Ascenio’s lawyer couldn’t immediately be reached for comment. First-degree murder convictions carry an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker handed down the sentence to Carlos R. Asencio, 32, who was convicted June 20 of first-degree murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to prosecutors and legal filings.

A Worcester Superior Court judge on Thursday sentenced a former New Hampshire resident to life in prison for fatally stabbing a woman inside a Worcester restaurant in 2019 , according to legal filings.

Ascenio fatally stabbed Amanda Dabrowski, 31, to death on the evening of July 3, 2019 at O’Connor’s Restaurant & Bar in Worcester, officials said. The two had briefly dated, they said. Dabrowski had gone to the restaurant for a book club meeting.

A man who tried to help Dabrowski was also stabbed, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s office. His injuries weren’t life-threatening. Prosecutors said Asencio was subdued by patrons and staff until police arrived and took him into custody.

“The loss of Amanda was devastating and tragic,” Early said in a June 20 statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family. No one should ever have to go through something as horrible as this. We can only hope this verdict helps the family find some justice.”

Brendan and Claire O’Connor, owners of O’Connor’s, released a statement on Facebook the day after the murder offering condolences to Dabrowksi’s family.

“We are overwhelmingly grateful to the police, our guests, and our staff who valiantly responded to help her and apprehend the assailant,” they wrote on July 4, 2019. “Our faith in humanity remains and we pray that you all enjoy this special day celebrating our freedom.”

