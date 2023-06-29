MBTA holds public meeting about upcoming closure of Green Line along Commonwealth Avenue

“It allows us to be more efficient,” Eng said in an interview. “It’ll be less impactful (to riders) because we’re getting it done sooner.”

Phil Eng, general manager of the MBTA, said the goal is to “come in, get the work done, get it done right.” Closing the branch from July 17 to July 28, as opposed to overnight or weekend closures, will make the process more productive, he said.

MBTA officials spoke with a few dozen Green Line riders at an informational open house at Boston University on Wednesday, ahead of a 12-day closure of the line that runs along Commonwealth Avenue next month.

The 6 p.m. open house was held at Sleeper Auditorium. There was no formal speaking program, but attendees were able to go around the room and view informational poster boards. T officials were available to answer questions.

Train rails, ties, steel plates, and asphalt on the B branch will be replaced at Packard’s Corner station, and from Harvard Avenue to Allston Street stations. Cars traveling westbound Commonwealth Avenue will be restricted to one lane near the work zones.

Shuttle buses will replace trains from Kenmore to Boston College stations. They will stop at all stations except Packards Corner, Allston Street, and Warren Street stations for accessibility reasons.

Charisse Sebastian, who lives near Packard’s Corner, would need to board the shuttle from either Harvard Avenue or Babcock Street stations.

“It’s a third of a mile walk one way, and two-thirds of a mile walk the other way,” said Sebastian, who travels downtown.

The 2,000 feet of track was initially set to be replaced in August to make the line safer and faster. The plans were moved up after a train derailed at Packard’s Corner on June 12.

“It reinforced that ‘We gotta do it,’” said Angel Peña, chief of the MBTA’s Capital Transformation program.

Sibyl Senters, 60, who lives near Coolidge Corner, said she thinks it’s a good idea.

“It’s only gonna be two weeks,” said Senters, who occasionally uses the B branch. “It’s amazing. Full speed ahead.”

Lawrence San, who lives near Packard’s Corner, said he hopes the improvements will reduce the screeching as the train comes around the corner. San also said he’s concerned about noise levels during the repairs.

“This is very noisy stuff,” San said. “This is going to be right below my window.”

Gwen Dunlevy, a senior director of Capital Transformation at the T, said mufflers and noise blankets, among other strategies, will be used to minimize noise to neighbors.

“The noisiest stuff will be done during the day,” she said.

The city is also considering restricting traffic traveling southbound on Harvard Avenue, from Brighton Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, to buses and commercial vehicles, said Matthew Petersen, a transportation planner with the city.

“This will allow detour trips to spread out along the network instead of concentrating on this street,” Petersen said.

























Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.