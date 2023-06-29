Suspect in Newton slayings expected to be sent to Bridgewater for competency evaluation

“Bridgewater State Hospital (BSH) is a medium security facility housing male patients in two categories: civil commitments without criminal sentences, and on occasion, pre-trial detainees sent for competency and criminal responsibility evaluations by the court,’’ according to the DOC summary.

The request is expected to be reviewed by a Newton District Court judge on Thursday, the jail spokesman said. Under state law, medical staff at jails can recommend transfer to Bridgewater, which is operated by the Department of Correction like a medium security prison in its daily operations, according to the DOC.

Middlesex Jail medical staff members are recommending that Christopher L. Ferguson Jr. be transferred to Bridgewater State Hospital for a competency evaluation while he awaits trial in connection with the slayings of three family members in their Newton home, a jail spokesman said Thursday.

Ferguson is charged with first degree murder in the stabbing death of Gilda D’Amore, 73. He is also charged with brutally attacking her husband, Bruno D’Amore, 74, and her mother, Lucia Arpino, 97, inside their home at 49 Broadway early on Sunday.

A not guilty plea to all charges was entered on behalf of the 41-year-old Ferguson who is expected to face two additional murder charges when autopsies are completed on Bruno D’Amore and Arpino.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office, which is prosecuting Ferguson, did not respond to Globe requests for comment about Ferguson’s mental status on Thursday nor did prosecutors respond when asked about the status of further charges.

Dmitry Lev, Ferguson’s court-appointed attorney, declined comment Thursday when asked about the transfer of his client, whom friends have said has struggled with mental health issues for decades. His family has also tried to get appropriate help for him, according to friends.

Lev was given court approval for up to $5,000 to hire a psychologist to help him prepare Ferguson’s defense. “I have become aware of certain psychological issues that may have an impact on the defendant’s case,’' he wrote in court papers.

The court also approved $3,500 for an expert in footprint analysis, according to court records.

The Commonwealth has disclosed that there is anticipated footprint evidence in this matter,’’ Lev wrote. “Defense counsel will need to have an expert examine the reports and other evidence in order to challenge the Commonwealth’s conclusions and to have such expert available to testify at trial regarding the same. “

Ryan, when announcing Ferguson’s arrest on Monday, said State Police forensic technicians used a special chemical to discover bloody footprints on ceramic tile that were not visible. Ryan alleged that an copy of Ferguson’s footprint matched the forensic evidence found at the crime scene.

The murders were discovered Sunday when a friend checked on the couple, who were expected to renew their marriage vows at a 10 a.m. Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians, where all three family member were devoted parishioners.

Information form earlier Globe reporting was used in this story.









John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.