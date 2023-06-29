N.H. sends firefighters to help in Quebec

On Wednesday afternoon, the air quality looked the worst just west of Chicago, with a big red splotch indicating unhealthy air covering parts of the midwest and stretching east into New York state. Thursday’s forecast was looking better, with the red spot of unhealthy air diminishing greatly, and code-yellow indicating “moderate” air that falls between a 51 to 100 on the air quality index covering New Hampshire.

Between the torrential rains here in New Hampshire and the smoke choking out states to the west , it’s feeling like the climate apocalypse out there right now.

We know that this extreme weather is driven by climate change — that’s true of both the intense rainfall we’ve been experiencing in New Hampshire and the Canadian wildfires, where a dry season has led to unusually large fires burning big swaths of land.

It might seem counterintuitive that climate change would cause both heavy rains and drought, but it’s because rainfall is happening in fewer, but more intense, rain events. And as storms get more extreme, flooding — like the terrible floods in Alexandria earlier this week — become more common.

When it comes to combating climate change, our options fall into two main categories: adaptation and mitigation. Adaptation includes the things we can do to deal with the effects of climate change, while mitigation is what we can do to prevent climate change from getting worse, like reducing emissions from fossil fuels.

In the adaptation bucket, today New Hampshire is sending off its fourth deployment of firefighters to help combat wildfires in Canada so far this year.

There are four people from New Hampshire who are part of a 20-person team, joining others from New York, Maine, and Vermont. They’ll travel to Quebec, where extreme fires are burning in the northern part of the province. This team is heading to Baie-Comeau, on the St. Lawrence River.

So far this season, New Hampshire has sent two crews to Quebec, one to Nova Scotia, and two to Michigan, according to N.H. Forest Protection Bureau Chief Steve Sherman.

Putting together these mutual aid crews is part of the state’s participation in the Northeastern Forest Fire Protection Compact, which includes seven US states and five Canadian provinces that work together on wildfire issues.

And Sherman said this is nothing new — New Hampshire has actually been sending firefighters to Quebec for decades.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com.