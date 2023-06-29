Pawtucket man who encountered bear says it never got his steak. Or his tortoise.

“I almost wanted to throw the steaks at him,” Shaw said. “Just take the steaks and leave. But I was like, I’m still hungry. So I’ve gotta grab these steaks, you know? Gotta eat.”

But the 170-pound black bear that lumbered into his backyard Sunday never actually got the filets that were sizzling on Shaw’s grill. Early accounts from environmental police, clouded by fog-of-bear uncertainties, said the bear knocked over a grill and took a steak, but Shaw pooh-poohed that. Something else happened with the steaks: Shaw grabbed them. With his bare hands.

PAWTUCKET — Justin Shaw admits that at one point, he did think about throwing the steaks at his unwanted backyard visitor, just to ward him off.

In an interview with The Boston Globe on Thursday, Shaw provided a firsthand account of the episode that captivated every single person in Rhode Island, elaborating on some details and correcting others. Early accounts may sprint out of the gates and take an early lead, but the slow and steady stuff will usually win the race in the end. It’s a Pawtucket twist on Aesop’s ancient tale: the tortoise and the bear.

In this case, the tortoise has name: Flash. He weighs about 75 pounds. He is about 15 years old. He is an African sulcata tortoise. Shaw adopted him about 12 years ago. He was in the backyard of the Shaw home — where he likes to munch grass — late Sunday afternoon as Shaw cooked some steaks on the outdoor grill. This was a pretty typical Sunday at the Shaw home, off Newport Avenue. While the steaks were still cooking, Shaw went back inside for something. Within seconds, his two dogs started going nuts inside the house. Shaw’s wife looked out the door and saw why: a black bear was feet away from the sliding glass door.

Much yelling, from dogs and humans, ensued, as did banging on pots and pans. The bear at some point made its way to the top of Flash’s wooden pen, apparently looking for a way out. Shaw’s thoughts raced to Flash, who was the only member of the Shaw household still outside.

Would the bear think Flash was just a rock? They noticed the bear perk up, and saw Flash moving.

“So we were like, ‘We gotta get him in,’” Shaw said.

A black bear wandered into a Pawtucket neighborhood on Sunday before being tranquilized and moved to the Buck Hill Management Area. Cheryl Bergemann

Normally it would be hard to lift a 75-pound tortoise, but it all happened in such an adrenaline-pumping blur. Shaw ran outside, hoisted Flash, and raced back inside. Shaw wants to be clear that no bear-on-turtle attack ever took place. The tortoise was never all that close to the bear.

Neither was the steak. Shaw made sure of that. After bringing Flash inside, Shaw went back out for a second trip — this time, to save the steaks. There was no time for utensils. They were hot, but “I’m not gonna let my steaks go to waste,” Shaw said. “There’s good meat on the grill right there.” He also shut the grill off.

The Shaws had called 911; police ended up responding to the scene — city police, and Department of Environmental Management police. The bear eventually fled the yard.

He (the bear) eventually went into another yard and got up a tree in the neighborhood. In Shaw’s view, police did the right thing: A DEM officer tranquilized the bear. He (the bear) fell out of the tree and was taken by van to the Buck Hill Management Area.

A happy ending, more or less, as in the acclaimed film Paddington 2. Shaw’s concern grew, though, as he saw news reports about the bear stealing a steak.

“I know it sold the story, but that’s not what happened, and I don’t want people thinking they can’t cook outside,” Shaw said. “It was more scared of us than we of it.”

Michael Healey, a DEM spokesman, said an email that a Pawtucket 911 dispatcher told DEM’s dispatcher that “the homeowner was grilling and that the bear came into the yard to get at the steaks and in the process, knocked the grill over.”

“It’s true that this situation ended well, but when our people walked into it, they didn’t know how it was going to go, and we didn’t really have the time to ask if Yogi ate the porterhouse or not,” Healey said. “The circumstances would suggest that the smell of the steak attracted him to the yard, and if we’d had time to investigate rather than figure out in the instant what to do with Yogi, we’d have confirmed that that detail was more sizzle than steak.”

We now know what happened to the bear, and Flash, and Shaw. But one detail has until now eluded the public’s grasp: If the bear didn’t grab them, what actually happened to the steaks?

Shaw finished cooking them on the stove inside. Humans remain at the top of the food chain in Pawtucket, even above bears and certainly above steak. Served with corn, they made for a hearty meal after a heart-pounding day in Pawtucket.

“We finished it,” Shaw said. “It was good. We were hungry.”

