In R.I. congressional race, 25 candidates file declarations of candidacy

The candidates included 18 Democrats, three Republicans, and four independents.

A total of 25 candidates submitted declarations of candidacy for the First Congressional District seat on Thursday — the first day of a two-day declaration period.

PROVIDENCE — We are going to need a bigger debate stage.

The first day list included candidates who were expected to enter the race, such as Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, former state Representative J. Aaron Regunberg, former Biden administration assistant Gabe Amo, and renewable energy investor Donald Carlson.

It included state senators such as Sandra Cano and Ana B. Quezada. It included House members such as Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney and Stephen M. Casey. Providence City Council member John Goncalves is also on the list.

Advertisement

The list also included Republicans such as Gerry W. Leonard Jr., Terri Flynn, and Gary Donald Fagnant. It included a former Republican, Allen Waters.

And it included candidates who had not been expected to enter the race, such as Narragansett Tribal Nation elder Bella Noka and former state Representative Spencer Dickinson.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Two Democrats who previously announced their intentions to run had not filed paperwork by the end of the day Thursday: Nick Autiello and Walter Berbrick.

Berbrick’s campaign manager said he will be filing by the deadline on Friday. Autiello, who has scheduled a “campaign update” news conference for Friday morning, told the Globe he still intends to file for the race.

“We remind anyone else who is going to declare to do so before the 4 p.m. deadline (Friday),” said Faith Chybowski, spokeswoman for the secretary of state’s office.

The declared candidates will have until 4 p.m. July 14 to submit 500 valid signatures on their nomination papers.

The candidates are vying to fill the seat that David N. Cicilline vacated on June 1 to become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation. The primary date is Sept. 5 and the special election date is Nov. 7.

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv. Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado. Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.