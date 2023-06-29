R.I. GOP accuses McKee of violating ethics law over ‘free lunch’ from lobbyist for Philly firm

The governor’s campaign said they had reimbursed Britt for the $228 lunch in recent days, after the Providence Journal first reported on the meal last week.

The GOP asked the R.I. Ethics Commission to investigate whether McKee violated the law by accepting a free lunch at the downtown restaurant, where he dined with lobbyist Jeff Britt and his clients from Scout Ltd. back in January.

PROVIDENCE — Accusing him of participating in “pay-to-play political culture,” the Rhode Island Republican Party has filed an ethics complaint over Governor Dan McKee’s lunch at the Capital Grille with a lobbyist and executives from a Philadelphia firm seeking $55 million to redevelop the Cranston Street Armory in Providence.

According to Britt, the lobbyist for Scout, he and his clients were invited to a “fundraising lunch” by McKee’s campaign back in January. (The two Scout executives each donated $500 to McKee’s campaign on the same day as the lunch.)

“When lunch was over the governor left without paying the bill,” Britt said in a statement. “His campaign treasurer explained that he did not have the ‘campaign credit card.’ [He] asked if I would pay the bill and the campaign would take care of covering it.”

McKee’s campaign spokesperson Mike Trainor said Britt never invoiced the campaign for the bill, and Jerry Sahagian, the campaign treasurer who attended the lunch, also forgot about it.

Britt confirmed Thursday he has now received the check for $228 from the governor’s campaign.

“This is a crass political ploy by the GOP to try and make something out of nothing,” Trainor told the Globe.

But the Republican Party chairman, Joe Powers, argued refunding a gift from someone seeking state business only “after you have been exposed by the media” should be considered a violation of the R.I. Ethics Code.

“An old adage says: ‘there’s no such thing as a free lunch,’” Powers wrote in the complaint. “If the Ethics Commission does not fine Governor McKee, that saying will need to be changed to: ‘there’s no such thing as a free lunch unless you’re a Rhode Island politician.’”

The revelations about the Scout lunch come amid continued questions about the future of the Cranston Street Armory redevelopment, after a state visit to one of the Philadelphia-based company’s other developments erupted in scandal.

David Patten, the McKee administration’s public property director who went to Philadelphia in March along with then-director of administration James Thorsen, was accused by Scout officials of making sexist and racist remarks during the trip, while also making bizarre demands for croissants and diet coke.

The Ethics Commission has separately voted to investigate potential ethical violations by Patten and Thorsen. Patten has also agreed to resign — at McKee’s request — as of Friday.

It’s not yet clear if the commission will investigate the GOP’s new complaint about McKee, which claims he violated a law limiting public officials to gifts of no more than $25 from someone seeking state business. The rule does not apply to properly reported campaign contributions.

“Rhode Island’s gift law exists so lobbyists and others cannot buy influence with public officials,” said John Marion, the executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island. He said the group is “glad that the Ethics Commission will now be able to get to the bottom of who paid for lunch at the Capital Grille and whether, if it exceeded $25 in value, the governor violated the code of ethics.”

Trainor said the lunch was a fundraising event, and McKee did not know in advance that the Philadelphia executives would be there.

“He frankly was surprised that people from Scout were there,” Trainor said. “If he knew that he would’ve brought a member of his staff, because that would have been more appropriate given the circumstances.”

Britt said the campaign knew weeks in advance that Scout was coming to the lunch.

“With the exception of the mishap of not having the campaign credit card at the end of lunch I believed the lunch was a huge success as it was the first time my clients had been able to interact with the governor,” Britt said.

McKee did not put the money for Scout’s redevelopment of the vacant armory building in his proposed budget this year. His administration has said they are now awaiting a consultant’s analysis of the project and whether it is “in the best interests of the taxpayers.” The state until recently was using the armory as a warming shelter for individuals who are homeless.

Edward Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.













Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephMachado.