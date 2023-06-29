Supreme Court bans affirmative action in college admissions

The court’s six conservative justices ruled that Harvard’s and UNC-Chapel Hill’s admissions practices violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th amendment. The court’s three liberal justices dissented.

The ruling in two lawsuits challenging the admissions practices of Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, could cause a significant decline in the number of Black, Hispanic, and Indigenous students admitted to the nation’s most prestigious schools, according to research and analyses presented to the court last year.

The US Supreme Court on Thursday banned the consideration of race in college admissions, overruling nearly half a century of precedents and depriving many universities of a tool they say is essential for keeping their campuses diverse.

“Many universities have for too long wrongly concluded that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned, but the color of their skin,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the opinion.

“Eliminating racial discrimination means eliminating all of it,” he added.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, “Equal educational opportunity is a prerequisite to achieving racial equality in our Nation.” The majority’s ruling, she added, “cements a superficial rule of colorblindness as a constitutional principle in an endemically segregated society where race has always mattered and continues to matter.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was recused from the Harvard lawsuit. She joined Sotomayor’s dissent as it related to the UNC-Chapel Hill case and wrote a separate dissent pertaining only to the UNC case.

The ruling drew sharp condemnation from the NAACP, calling it a “dark day in America.”

“Affirmative action has been a beacon of hope for generations of Black students,” said Wisdom Cole, the organization’s national director. “Students across the country are wide awake to the clear and present danger encroaching on their classrooms. We will continue to fight, organize, mobilize and vote against all attempts to hold us back.”

The landmark decision is the culmination of nearly a decade of litigation initiated by an anti–affirmative action nonprofit called Students for Fair Admissions. In 2014, the group filed two lawsuits, one alleging that Harvard’s admissions practices illegally discriminated against Asian American applicants, the other accusing UNC-Chapel Hill of disadvantaging Asians and whites.

After Students for Fair Admissions lost the Harvard and UNC cases in lower courts, it appealed to the Supreme Court, asking the justices to overturn precedents that had permitted colleges and universities to factor race into admissions decisions.

Most US adults said the court should not prohibit colleges from considering race as part of the admissions process, yet few believed students’ race should ultimately play a major role in admissions decisions, according to a poll in May by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The nationwide ban on affirmative action will not affect the majority of college applicants, just those seeking admission to the most selective schools.

Most US college students attend institutions with high acceptance rates and relatively simple admissions criteria, such as minimum GPA requirements. At those schools, race plays a limited role in admissions or none at all, said Angel Pérez, chief executive of the National Association for College Admission Counseling. In addition, nine states have already banned race-based affirmative action in admissions.

But many of the country’s most selective schools — where acceptance rates are low and admissions officers consider many factors, including race — will have to overhaul their admissions practices.

According to an estimate submitted to the court by Harvard, if the school stopped considering race in admissions decisions, the number of Black and Hispanic students on campus would fall by 1,000 within four years, compared to a total undergraduate enrollment of around 7,000.

Administrators at selective schools have been preparing for affirmative action to fall, especially after the conservative justices signaled skepticism about the use of race in admissions during oral arguments last October.

Although colleges have been hesitant to discuss specific plans to avoid legal liability, Pérez said, admissions offices have considered various alternatives to their current race-conscious practices.

In one approach, schools could use neighborhood-level demographic data and admit more students from ZIP codes or voting precincts with high percentages of Black or Hispanic residents, he said.

Higher education consultants said that selective universities will need to reexamine recruitment strategies and find “race-neutral” means of reaching diverse candidates before they even apply.

In Texas, after a federal court banned affirmative action in 1996, the state guaranteed admission to any University of Texas campus for students graduating in the top 10 percent of their high school class. The university then said in 2003 that the top 10 percent policy had “failed to produce a critical mass of minority students at the classroom level.”

Competitive public universities in states with affirmative action bans have struggled to maintain diverse campus populations.

After a California referendum banned the consideration of race in admissions in 1996, the percentage of Black and Hispanic freshmen at the University of California Berkeley was cut in half. By 2022, the percentage of Berkeley freshmen who were Black was still only 3 percent, less than half the level from 1997, the last year before the ban’s effects were felt.

At the University of California Los Angeles, another selective campus, the numbers have bounced back to a greater extent. The percentage of Black freshmen at UCLA has returned to its pre-ban level. After an initial dip, the percentage of Hispanic students has rebounded to higher than its pre-ban level, but it has not kept pace with California’s demographics. Although approximately half of graduating high school seniors in California are Hispanic, Hispanics made up only a quarter of UCLA’s freshman class last year.

“Nothing is as good a tool at ensuring that our campuses really reflect the broader demographics of this country as affirmative action,” said Michele Siqueiros, president of the nonprofit Campaign for College Opportunity in California.

The court’s decision to ban affirmative action comes almost exactly a year after the conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion that had existed since 1973.

That ruling provoked nationwide protests and, according to some analysis, contributed to an electoral backlash against the Republican party. (Three of the court’s six conservatives were appointed by former president Donald Trump.)

