Search underway for missing Stoughton woman

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was last seen by her family around noon on Monday near her home in the Mill Street area of Stoughton, and she was reported missing the following day, Stoughton police said.

Police are searching for a Stoughton woman who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Drones and boats are being used to look for Tetewsky, and first responders are actively searching in the area of Mill Street and Lakewood Drive, police said.

Police are asking residents and businesses in both areas to check their sheds or outbuildings and review footage from any cameras they may have for any potential sightings of Tetewsky that may have been recorded between Sunday, June 25, and today.

Police said Tetewsky is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, and may be wearing a light-colored, possibly blue, long-sleeved shirt, cropped leggings and Birkenstock-style sandals.

Police said Tetewsky has a “history of mental health challenges,” and is known to frequent Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon. She does not have her cell phone with her, police said.

Stoughton Police Chief Donna M. McNamara has activated the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council’s search and rescue unit to support the ongoing search effort, police said. The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Department, the Stoughton Fire Department and the Quincy Police Department are also assisting in the search.

Anyone with information about Tetewsky‘s whereabouts should contact the Stoughton Police Department at 781-344-2424.





