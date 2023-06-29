Southern New Hampshire University sues ex-trustee in $10m rent dispute

School leaders said they told Sullivan years in advance about their plans to vacate the building at 1230 Elm Street , but his business later claimed SNHU had failed to formally terminate the lease, so it automatically renewed for another five years.

The lawsuit alleges that Arthur Sullivan breached his duty to SNHU after the school decided not to renew its lease for 93,000 square feet of downtown office space in a building owned by Sullivan’s business.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University is suing a former member of its board of trustees, accusing him of unfair and deceptive business dealings with the private nonprofit school.

The school moved out in 2021, as planned, then Sullivan’s business, Airtight LLC, sued in 2022, claiming SNHU had broken its lease and immediately owed all the rent it would have paid for 2022 through 2026.

The damages sought by Airtight amount to nearly $10.5 million for rent, maintenance charges, interest, and legal costs, according to the university’s lawsuit, which was filed this month in Hillsborough Superior Court’s Northern District.

Sullivan and his business partner, Shane Brady, are listed as principals for Airtight, which is affiliated with Brady Sullivan Properties, a major Manchester-based real estate development firm they run. Their portfolio includes dozens of properties in Manchester, including the city’s two tallest buildings, plus residential and commercial properties elsewhere in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and beyond.

The university’s lawsuit accuses Sullivan of acting against SNHU’s financial interests while serving as a trustee. It alleges that he should have spoken up about the alleged insufficiency of SNHU’s non-renewal notice.

But an attorney for Sullivan, Brady, and their businesses denied the university’s allegations and said SNHU is trying to avoid paying what it owes.

Marc A. Pinard, general counsel for Brady Sullivan Properties, told the Globe via email that SNHU’s allegations against Sullivan are “patently untrue” and “simply a retaliatory response to being held accountable for its lease obligations.”

Pinard said Sullivan served on the trustee board voluntarily, didn’t breach any fiduciary duty to SNHU, and was required to stay out of any decisions related to or impacting SNHU’s lease at 1230 Elm Street.

Sullivan, who served as a trustee from May 2016 to October 2021, resigned from the board when it became clear that SNHU was “unwilling to honor its contractual obligations” to Airtight, a company in which Sullivan is a minority member, Pinard said.

“Targeting Mr. Sullivan for SNHU’s own failures is a weak attempt to avoid its lease obligations after the Covid pandemic drastically reduced SNHU’s office space needs,” he added.

A spokesperson for SNHU declined to comment on the pending litigation.

The building at 1230 Elm St. in Manchester, N.H., is at the center of a litigation between Southern New Hampshire University a former SNHU trustee, Arthur Sullivan, whose business owns the building. Steven Porter/The Boston Globe

In the spring and summer of 2017, the trustees and other leaders discussed moving SNHU’s business offices from 1230 Elm Street to a space opening up at 55 South Commercial Street in Manchester’s Millyard, according to the university’s lawsuit. The property faces the Merrimack River and Interstate 293, and it’s just a few blocks from the SNHU Arena.

Sullivan was kept “at arm’s length” about those real estate discussions to protect him and the board from any questions about potential conflicts of interest, SNHU President Paul LeBlanc wrote in an email to Sullivan on Sept. 20, 2017, according to the university’s legal complaint.

LeBlanc reassured Sullivan that SNHU loved the Elm Street property and its management team, but wanted to bring various university departments together under the same roof at the Millyard property.

“This is still not a done deal, so there is one version of things in which you get stuck with us for a long time,” LeBlanc wrote in the email. “But it was time to loop you in. Thank you for understanding and sorry for the headaches we may be causing you.”

Sullivan replied the following day, writing that he appreciated having SNHU as a tenant and didn’t expect the planned relocation, according to the university’s lawsuit. Sullivan wrote that he had upset other tenants in order to accommodate SNHU’s request for additional space in the Elm Street building, and he said his business partner had warned him about relying too heavily on a single tenant.

“Positive news is we do have some term left and working together, we can jumpstart backfilling the space,” he wrote, adding that he still hopes to get “stuck” with SNHU as a tenant “for a very long time,” as LeBlanc had said was still possible.

The university’s lawsuit alleges that Sullivan’s response on Sept. 21, 2017, showed that he understood LeBlanc’s email had been sent for the purpose of notifying him of SNHU’s intent to vacate the Elm Street property at the end of the initial lease term. What’s more, after the board voted in October 2017 to move forward with leasing the Millyard property, LeBlanc urged Sullivan to tell his business partner and team about SNHU’s plans to leave the Elm Street property, according to the university’s lawsuit.

Sullivan continued to attend trustee meetings in which the relocation plans were discussed, but he waited until June 2020 to allege that SNHU had failed to terminate the lease and would be on the hook for another five years, the lawsuit states.

By that point, the COVID-19 pandemic had prompted widespread remote work and raised questions about the future of the commercial real estate market.

The university hired a broker to market the Elm Street property and advised Airtight to do the same, but Airtight failed to cooperate, insisted that any new tenant would be a subtenant of SNHU’s, and prioritized marketing other available properties to potential tenants throughout 2021, according to the lawsuit.

Airtight sued SNHU in June 2022, then SNHU sued Sullivan in June 2023.

John Cronin, an attorney for the developers, told the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment that Brady Sullivan bought 1230 Elm Street about 30 years ago, fixed up what had been a long-vacant building with an unattractive yellow brick facade, and rented it out as commercial space, according to ZBA meeting minutes.

But the market for office space in Manchester has gotten very soft, with Brady Sullivan’s vacancy rate approaching 40 percent last year, Cronin said. He cited that as evidence that demand has slumped since the pandemic led to more people working from home — part of a much broader real estate trend that has raised concerns about potentially far-reaching economic ripple effects.

Looking ahead, Brady Sullivan is jumping through hoops to convert most of the five-story building into residential units, with 100 market-rate apartments. The building, which is located in the city’s central business district, features three elevators, a granite lobby, and a parking garage.

The company recently secured a variance to move forward with that plan.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.