A videographer sent a drone up during a storm in Western Mass. He got video of a rare ‘scudnado’.

That was the case for Northampton drone videographer Jeffrey Baker during a recent storm.

But as drone video captured Monday in the skies over Western Mass. shows, the erratic weather patterns can sometimes produce spectacular sights — if you happen to catch them from the right vantage point at just the right time.

Hot and humid weather has kept Massachusetts residents on their toes this week, as heavy rain and thunderstorms continued to sweep through the state, sometimes quickly and unexpectedly.

Baker, a video content specialist at Smith College, said a stroke of luck helped him capture a time-lapse video of an unusual cloud passing overhead — with a twist. The footage shows thick, rotating columns of moisture being sucked up from ground into the sky.

Advertisement

Some meteorologists and extreme weather enthusiasts have a word for the rare weather phenomenon Baker recorded, just west of his home in the village of Leeds: “Scudnado.”

Baker said he’s seen a lot of fascinating weather during the three years since he picked up drone photography as a hobby, including sky-high views of lightning strikes that are rarely seen in an area without tall buildings.

But this, he said, “is the biggest so far.”

Baker said for fun, he records drone images twice daily, usually around sunrise and sunset, and is known regionally for the sweeping vistas of the Pioneer Valley that he shares online.

He specializes in “hyperlapse” videos, footage that’s made from hundreds of high-quality photographs taken every two seconds and then combined together.

With dark clouds rolling in on Monday evening, he thought the odds of getting much usable footage were slim, because his drone can’t function in heavy rain or high winds.

But he figured he’d try anyway.

Miraculously, the storm left his part of town largely untouched, so his drone stayed dry as it hovered at cloud-level, snapping photos of the ominous-looking system rolling through.

Advertisement

“For some lucky reason, none of those things happened, and I was able to see the whole phenomenon take place,” he said.

According to experts, it was quite the phenomenon indeed.

After seeing the clip, which has been shared widely on social media this week, Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore chimed in on TV and on Twitter to note the “pretty cool rising and condensing swirling motion,” and declared the formation a rare “scudnado,” a term Cantore has used before.

By that he meant a “scud” cloud, a wispy strand of moisture, albeit one that appeared to churn a bit in the sky, sort of like a tornado.

Scud clouds are “perhaps the most common feature mistaken for tornadoes,” according to the National Weather Service’s website, but are actually just “low, ragged cloud fragments that can sometimes be located near the updraft region of the storm.”

“However, they lack organized, persistent rotation,” the organization’s storm spotter reference guide says.

The word Cantore used to describe what was happening in the video is a bit obscure. National Weather Service meteorologist Kyle Pederson, when contacted by the Globe, said he’d never heard of a “scudnado.”

But Pederson said he was also stunned by what he saw unfolding in the video. Typically scud clouds aren’t as tightly compacted as the ones in Baker’s clip, and don’t all rise together in one piece the way the one in the video appears to have done.

Advertisement

“I don’t think I’ve seen a storm that’s produced scud like that all the way to the ground,” Pederson said. “That’s pretty rare.”

Whatever you want to call it — “scudnado,” or as Cantore also called it this week, “tornado wanna be” — it’s a view of a powerful storm that’s hard to come by, said Dave Hayes, an amateur curator of all things weather in Western Massachusetts.

“This video is incredible,” said Hayes, who goes by the name “The Weather Nut” on his popular website and Facebook page. “Usually in a severe thunderstorm, you have such strong winds that it’s hard to keep a drone camera that close to get footage of that clarity. It’s really remarkable.”

xxscudnado - Drone videographer Jeff Baker captured footage of a rare weather pattern a meteorologist dubbed a "scudnado" over Western Mass. (Jeff Baker) Jeff Baker/Handout

Spencer Buell can be reached at spencer.buell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerBuell.