Jury says health clinic in Montana Superfund town submitted 337 false asbestos claims

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal jury ruled Thursday that a health clinic in a Montana town where hundreds of people have died from asbestos exposure submitted 337 false asbestos claims that made patients eligible for Medicare and other benefits.
The seven-person jury said that the fraudulent claims caused more than $1 million in damages to the government.
The case focused on the Center for Asbestos Related Disease in Libby, Montana.
BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit against the clinic under the federal False Claims Act in 2019.
The railroad company owned by billionaire Warren Buffett is also a defendant in numerous lawsuits over its own role in the town’s contamination. In 2020, Montana’s Supreme Court found BNSF liable for shipping asbestos-tainted vermiculite from a nearby mine through Libby.
The clinic and its high-profile doctor, Brad Black, have been at the forefront of efforts to help residents of the town, which came to national prominence when it was declared a deadly Superfund site two decades ago.