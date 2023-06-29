fb-pixel Skip to main content

Jury says health clinic in Montana Superfund town submitted 337 false asbestos claims

By MATTHEW BROWN and AMY BETH HANSON The Associated Press,Updated June 29, 2023, 36 minutes ago
The town of Libby Mont.Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal jury ruled Thursday that a health clinic in a Montana town where hundreds of people have died from asbestos exposure submitted 337 false asbestos claims that made patients eligible for Medicare and other benefits.

The seven-person jury said that the fraudulent claims caused more than $1 million in damages to the government.

The case focused on the Center for Asbestos Related Disease in Libby, Montana.

BNSF Railway filed a lawsuit against the clinic under the federal False Claims Act in 2019.

The railroad company owned by billionaire Warren Buffett is also a defendant in numerous lawsuits over its own role in the town’s contamination. In 2020, Montana’s Supreme Court found BNSF liable for shipping asbestos-tainted vermiculite from a nearby mine through Libby.

The clinic and its high-profile doctor, Brad Black, have been at the forefront of efforts to help residents of the town, which came to national prominence when it was declared a deadly Superfund site two decades ago.

