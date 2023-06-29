Jury says health clinic in Montana Superfund town submitted 337 false asbestos claims

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A federal jury ruled Thursday that a health clinic in a Montana town where hundreds of people have died from asbestos exposure submitted 337 false asbestos claims that made patients eligible for Medicare and other benefits.

The seven-person jury said that the fraudulent claims caused more than $1 million in damages to the government.

The case focused on the Center for Asbestos Related Disease in Libby, Montana.