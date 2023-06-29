A mom offered lemonade stand jobs. Alabama’s labor department stepped in.

Johnson said she wanted to impart those skills on other kids through a one-day apprenticeship on July 9. The plan was simple: Children between the ages of 6 and 10 would send her a “résumé” — a letter explaining what they wanted to be when they grew up — and Johnson would “hire” two of them to act as a “smiler” and a “greeter.” After a two-hour shift helping to sell some freshly made lemonade, Johnson offered to pay each $20.

It’s been one year since Cristal Johnson and her 8-year-old son, Cameron, turned their hand-painted lemonade stand into Cam’s Lemonade, a full-blown business that now sells their product at grocery stores. In that time, the Alabama mom said she saw her shy boy come out of his shell, learn how to handle money, and turn into a budding entrepreneur.

But after Johnson promoted the apprenticeship on social media last week, she said someone complained to the Alabama Department of Labor that she was trying to recruit young children — a violation of the state’s child labor laws.

"Listen, I know a 6-year-old does not have a résumé, so it never was about me trying to employ a child," Johnson told The Washington Post. "I was just kind of trying to make it look a bit professional so the kids could have fun and learn really valuable life skills while at it."

In recent months, child labor has become a national talking point following a surge in high-profile cases involving mostly migrant children working in dangerous jobs. The Labor Department has seen a 69 percent increase in minors employed in violation of federal law since 2018. At the same time, efforts to roll back child labor protections have advanced through state legislatures across the country.

Johnson’s business — a venture that consists of Johnson preparing batches of lemonade from a rented commercial kitchen and then transporting the bottles by car — "faced no penalties and was not threatened with any penalties," said Tara Hutchison, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Labor. Rather, a child-labor inspector gave Johnson a call explaining how the apprenticeship could run afoul of the state’s protections for minors.

It wasn’t that a driveway lemonade stand — a rite of passage for many American kids — is illegal, Hutchison said. Those are "perfectly legal, and we have no issue with it," she added. The problem is that Cam’s Lemonade is a company "with professional transportation and distribution” — meaning it’s subject to the state’s child labor laws, which prohibit businesses from hiring children under the age of 14.

"Kids that age can volunteer for their church or other nonprofit, but a 6-year-old cannot work for a for-profit business," Hutchison said, adding that Johnson, as the sole owner of her business, is free to employ her own child "provided they are under her supervision and not performing hazardous duties."

Johnson said the inspector told her that selling lemonade during the event would mean her business could profit from a child working, even if the children were mainly going to be greeting people and learning about customer service. She agreed to nix it.

“My heart was in the right place about this,” she said.