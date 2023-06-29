The political impact of the Supreme Court’s affirmative action ruling may not be what you’d expect

But with this decision, the political impact will likely be far less muted. Politicians may try to use the ruling to appeal to their supporters, but it probably won’t work.

When the US Supreme Court issued the Dobbs ruling a year ago, overturning abortion access nationwide, there were immediate protests in the streets, part of a backlash that helped Democrats outperform expectations in the midterm elections.

The reasons why are pretty clear.

First of all, the court’s abortion decision was decidedly out of step with the views of the American public. For decades, polls showed that Americans favored abortion rights, with a striking 70 percent favoring the status quo under Roe v. Wade, the ruling the court overturned.

As it relates to race-based college admission policies, polls are a bit messy. Take an NBC News poll that found that 64 percent of respondents favored admissions policies intended to increase racial diversity. But the same poll found that 63 percent supported banning race-based policies in college admissions. Among Black respondents, 47 percent did.

In other words, it is not nearly as galvanizing of an issue for the electorate as a whole.

Second, the court ruled that race could still be a factor in admissions. Chief Justice John Roberts, who wrote the decision, was clear that schools could consider “an applicant’s discussion of how race affected the applicant’s life, so long as that discussion is concretely tied to a quality of character or unique ability that the particular applicant can contribute to the university.”

Third, the number of students and families that will be affected is relatively small. This ruling concerned colleges that have low acceptance rates, but the vast majority of schools are not as selective. The decision also doesn’t apply to the nation’s military academies.

This is not to suggest that the ruling won’t have an impact on the racial demographics of certain campuses. Indeed, it probably will. Affirmative action has already been banned in nine states, and studies have found a noticeable decline in the number of Black and Latino students enrolled in schools there.

And politicians will certainly try to use the ruling for their own advantage. Most notably, it represents a huge political win for Donald Trump. He can say that in a single year he did what no other conservative president ever accomplished: deliver for his base with court decisions on guns, abortion, and race.

This move only helps him in the 2024 Republican primary.

After the court’s long-awaited decision, President Biden quickly weighed in at a White House press conference, saying this was “not a normal court” and that he deeply disagreed with the ruling. Of course, he is also keenly aware that he needs a strong turnout among Black voters in next year’s presidential election. After turning out in relatively low numbers for Hillary Clinton in 2016, black voters were a key to Biden’s 2020 victory, both in the primaries and the general election.

Expect him to use this ruling to drive turnout.

And certainly, the makeup of the Supreme Court will be on the ballot in 2024, especially with two more resignations looming.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.