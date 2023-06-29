Trump’s legal travails hurt his poll numbers

The dip suggests some Republicans could be growing weary of Trump’s never-ending legal drama after he became the first former president in US history to be indicted on federal criminal charges. Trump, who was also indicted on separate charges in New York this spring, pleaded not guilty this month to 37 felony counts accusing him of improperly storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., concealing them from investigators, and refusing to turn them over when subpoenaed.

Sixty percent of Republicans now have a favorable view of Trump, down slightly from April, when 68 percent of Republicans said they had a favorable view of the 2024 GOP presidential front-runner. The poll found 38 percent of Republicans have an unfavorable view of Trump, an uptick from 30 percent in April.

NEW YORK — Former president Trump’s criminal indictment on charges of mishandling government secrets appears to have dented his popularity among Republicans — but only slightly —- according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Overall, Americans are more likely to have an unfavorable view of Trump than a favorable one, 63 percent to 33 percent, similar to April. The poll was conducted June 22-26, after the full indictment became public and after Trump’s not guilty plea.

The poll also finds that US adults overall are slightly more likely than they were earlier in the year to believe the former president acted illegally in his handling of classified documents stashed at Mar-a-Lago. Just over half, 53 percent, now say he broke the law, compared with 47 percent in the April AP-NORC poll. But most of that increase is attributable to Democrats.

Associated Press

Koch network makes deep-pocketed push against Trump

The political network established by conservative industrialists Charles and David Koch has raised more than $70 million for political races as it looks to help Republicans move past Donald Trump, according to an official with the group.

With some of this large sum to start, Americans for Prosperity Action plans to throw its weight into the GOP presidential nominating contest for the first time in its nearly 20-year history. The network spent nearly $500 million supporting Republican candidates and conservative policies in the 2020 election cycle alone.

Two groups closely affiliated with Charles Koch contributed $50 million of the more than $70 million that has been raised. Koch is a major shareholder in Koch Industries, which contributed $25 million to Americans for Prosperity Action, according to a preliminary draft of Federal Election Commission filings. Another $25 million was donated by Stand Together, a nonprofit he founded.

The Koch network’s goal in the 2024 presidential primaries, which has been described only indirectly in internal communications, is to stop Trump from winning the Republican nomination. In February, a top political official in the network, Emily Seidel, wrote a memo to donors and activists saying it was time to “have a president in 2025 who represents a new chapter.”

New York Times

DeSantis agency sent $92 million in COVID funds to donor-backed project

The administration of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis steered $92 million last year in leftover federal coronavirus stimulus money to a controversial highway interchange project that directly benefits a top political donor, according to state records.

The decision by the Florida Department of Transportation to use money from the 2021 American Rescue Plan for the I-95 interchange at Pioneer Trail Road near Daytona Beach fulfilled a years-long effort by Mori Hosseini, a politically connected housing developer who owns two large tracts of largely forested land abutting the planned interchange. The funding through the DeSantis administration, approved shortly after the governor’s reelection, expedited the project by more than a decade, according to state documents.

Hosseini plans to develop the land — which includes a sensitive watershed once targeted for conservation by the state — into approximately 1,300 dwelling units and 650,000 square feet of nonresidential use, including an outdoor village shopping district. He has called the Woodhaven development, which has already begun construction, his ‘’best project yet’' and promised to pull out all the stops for its success.

‘’With or without the interchange, we would have built Woodhaven there, but it certainly helps,’’ he told the Daytona Beach News Journal in March 2019.

Government documents obtained by The Washington Post through open-records requests show a steady relationship between DeSantis and Hosseini in recent years. The governor’s office occasionally received requests for DeSantis to attend events or support proposals from Hosseini, and DeSantis extended invitations to Hosseini in return for events in Tallahassee.

Hosseini helped DeSantis arrange a round of golf at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia in 2018, according to the Tampa Bay Times. A year later, Hosseini donated a golf simulator that retails for at least $27,500 to the governor’s mansion, according to records previously obtained by the Post. In the 2022 campaign cycle, companies controlled by Hosseini gave at least $361,000 to political groups that benefited the DeSantis reelection campaign, according to state campaign finance records. Hosseini’s plane has been repeatedly used by DeSantis, according to a Post analysis.

A DeSantis spokesman, Jeremy Redfern, published on Twitter, before this story published, e-mails from a Post reporter seeking comment.

‘’You are trying to make an accusation to play ‘gotcha,’’' he wrote in one e-mail to the Post, after he had been asked whether the governor had spoken to Hosseini about the Pioneer Trail project or advocated for its funding.

He referred questions to Jessica Ottaviano, the communications director for the state transportation department, who also did not directly respond to questions about DeSantis’s or Hosseini’s involvement in the decision to fund the project.

She said in a statement that state transportation planners ‘’determined and prioritized projects that had local support and were production ready to use” the federal COVID funds. The Pioneer Trail project has been a priority for some local officials for decades.

Hosseini did not respond to multiple requests for comment by phone and e-mail.

Washington Post

Lawmakers invite Israeli president to address Congress

Congressional leaders have invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to address a joint meeting of Congress when he visits the United States next month, to mark the 75th anniversary of Israel’s founding.

Herzog has been invited to address Congress on July 19 by Senate majority leader Charles E. Schumer, Democrat of New York, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, and House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat.

‘’The world is better off when America and Israel work together,’’ McCarthy said in a statement Thursday, noting that the United States was the first nation to recognize the state of Israel, 11 minutes after it declared independence in 1948.

Washington Post



