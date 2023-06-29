The counterintuitive rewards of not being very good at something

But, home that night, checking it quietly, I realized that he had said what he had said. Though countless French idioms have worked their way into English, from “fait accompli” to “tour de force,” “violon d’Ingres” is one that hasn’t. It references the truth that Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres, the great 19th-century neoclassical painter, had a secondary passion, equally intense if not equally versed, for playing the violin.

Chopping onions as the most aged of stages, unpaid assistants, in a three-star Paris kitchen, I once had one of the hardened pro chefs peek over my shoulder and condescend to my chopping with a single raised eyebrow. In best French self-cartooning fashion he said, as I understood him, “You’re an author, Mr. Gopnik? Ah. So cooking is your Ingres’s violin.” It was one of those experiences of expressions in a foreign tongue when we grasp the words, hear the vocabulary — and can’t quite believe that what was said was said. I think he said that the onions I was chopping were like a violin belonging to Ingres. I must have misheard him — or maybe it was an elegant insult, a thing not unknown in France. Or maybe what I heard as “Ingres” was one of those smooshed-together subject-verb phrases that trick the ear.

And then I knew that what the chef had said was true: Cooking, usually at home, not under slant and expert eyes, is my secondary passion, the one that fuels all others. Chopping onions is my entry to happiness. Though Ingres never graduated beyond playing second violin in a provincial orchestra, he carefully donated his prized instrument to the same museum to which he also left all his grander art. He wanted violin and paintbrush to have equal weight in his legacy. We translate the French idiom very misleadingly as a “hobby” — the violin wasn’t a hobby for Ingres at all. It was a parallel passion, and having that imperfect passion fed, as rocket fuel feeds a rocket engine, the already fully achieved virtuosic technical level of his art.

In France, it’s an immediately lucid metaphor — indeed, the fine pâtissier Christian Constant a few decades ago opened a restaurant called “Le Violon d’Ingres” exactly to play with this gambit: He made croissants, but he dreamt of cream sauces. (The restaurant is still there, though in different hands.) This isn’t unusual: Einstein, too, had his violin, as Chaplin had his, and doubtless the greatest violinists tend to have their own secret labs or baggy pants. The so-called secondary accomplishment, in its incompleteness, gave them, as it may give us, better access to the state that was the reason they first pursued the primary one. We wield the paintbrush better for playing the violin worse. We need never hear their music in order to hear their music.

We often find the thing we seek — the special magic of absorption — first and most intensely in the pastimes where we exhibit the least mastery. A set of stumbling dance steps, a cascade of blows choreographed by a boxing coach, a pattern of chords imprinted on a lead sheet, suddenly cease to be the difficult, hard to memorize, isolated awkwardnesses that they have been for weeks or months and come together in a way that — however inadequate to the watching eye of expertise — feels, for the one undertaking it, like something as new as it is blissful. Through sheer perseverance, motivated by some passion for the pursuit that might seem at times perverse in its persistence, the steps have turned into a seamless, or at least a seemingly seamless, sequence. The pursuer is rarely aware that this is happening as it happens and knows it less through consciously knowing it than through the sudden onset of happiness it mysteriously produces — the awareness, which may follow on the action by mere microseconds, that what began as something conscious and effortful now just is. This moment, not of self-possession but of rapturous self-loss, is one of the strongest cognitive opiates human beings produce. There are many opiates available to inject into our veins; this is one that we produce ourselves and self-inject into our brains.

In the psychological literature — particularly in the pop psychological literature — this apparition is called simply, “the flow,” a term that, like “the force” in Star Wars sagas, may seem suspiciously squishy, more plot contrivance than measurable truth. First introduced into popular parlance in the 1970s by the happiness researchers Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi and Jeanne Nakamura, it references a state, familiar to most of us, where we lose ourselves and find happiness in an all-absorbing activity.Yet this feeling, and our search for it, is subject to a truth, close to a paradox of the chopping onions kind, that is more available, perhaps, to amateurs than to the to those who study it. It is, simply, this: As we mature, we find this sensation — whatever we want to call it — more potently in our secondary passions than in our primary purposes. When we pursue flow, what I also call the real work, we find, again and again, that we are really playing Ingres’s violin.

Many of us, perhaps most, first experience that rush of feeling as adolescents, when we fall on something where the rewards of inner satisfaction seem so extreme that they become a near addiction. Yet as we professionalize and “vocationalize” that first fine rapture of necessity, it becomes less rapt. It is good to say “follow your bliss” — but in the nature of things we soon become acutely aware of the space between the scale of our ambitions and the completeness of our accomplishments. Yet flow is a self-diminishing cycle. The better we are at something by external judgment, the less pleasure it supplies inside. I know a wonderful winemaker who makes terrific California grenache . . . and remains perpetually disappointed with his own bottlings, because he had as the standard within his head and sense-memory the greatest years of Château Rayas and the like. Nothing was ever going to rise to that level. He experienced with his tongue and taste only the space between his ambition and his accomplishments.

This is surely a general truth: The writer who after decades writing certainly does know something about the art, and for whom flow flows as the laptop hums, still starts each sentence with the certainty that it might be as forthright as Jane Austen, as rhapsodically sensual as John Updike, as intricately ruminative as Proust . . . and ends each day having written only more of his own sentences. Paradoxically, it’s exactly when we don’t have access to perfection that we get the dose of the opiate in its purest form. It’s in the dancing lessons we undertake at 50, in the fencing class we take at 60, or simply in the Sunday painting our grandfather loved to do as well. These restore us to our adolescent condition of sheer absorption in a thing outside ourselves. That’s one reason why people of enormous evident accomplishment tend not to be narrowly focused on the one thing they do but to be most passionately open to subsidiary or parallel pursuits.

More important, this suggests that patronizing or diminishing those whose search for the rush, flow, the unconscious state, takes them to secondary pursuits, however modest — from watercolor painting to yoga class — is a tremendous mistake. “No one who’s really using his ego has time for any hobbies,” J.D. Salinger’s Zooey Glass announces in sad summary in “Franny and Zooey.” One wonders if it is not closer to the truth to say that the hobbyist is someone who has, however momentarily, surmounted her ego in pursuit of her true self. The one force we can rely on in life is the force of learning new things as we age. Playing the music of our secondary selves, we discover the sound of our souls; resonating to it, we find ourselves renewed. I play my Ingres’s violin as best I can. Every morning at nine, I make new sentences. Every night at six, I chop new onions. The creative chemistry between them is a subject for mystery but never, superficial evidence to the contrary, for tears.

Adam Gopnik is a staff writer at The New Yorker. His latest book is “The Real Work: On the Mystery of Mastery.” Follow him on Twitter @adamgopnik.