To sea, and then lost there

However, what I find incomprehensible in all of this is this desire of some to challenge death in the belief that they will prevail. It is akin to how Ernest Hemingway described and glorified bullfighting, when a matador was able to face the crowd, sweating and a little nervous yet with the smile of triumph on his face after slaying the bull.

First of all, I want to state that I am disheartened and saddened by what happened with the OceanGate submersible. That it is a tragedy is an understatement for the friends and families left behind.

It is one matter to face death in an essentially unavoidable circumstance, as when police have to confront a violent situation in the course of performing their duty or firefighters battle a blaze while striving to save the lives of those trapped within. Those, too, can be tragedies, but why, given what was reported about the unusual construction of this specific submersible, would anyone deliberately challenge the elements for such a momentary thrill?

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

We have known of the Titanic’s whereabouts since 1985; why is it still necessary to visit the remains? Professional underwater archeologists have painstakingly mapped it and produced videos of the remains. To go back there seems senseless, as do the deaths of the passengers on the Titan.

Advertisement

James R. Weiss

Salem





Imagination can take us anywhere, but we must respect our physical limits

Re “Titan submersible implosion: another safety lesson learned through tragedy” (Editorial, June 24): Despite our ability to adapt and our incredible intelligence, humans can’t live in the extreme conditions of the deep ocean. The use of an experimental submersible that was not tested with the full rigor necessary to operate it as a commercial vessel should never have been allowed.

All materials suffer from fatigue over repeated cycling between high-pressure depths of 12,500 feet and the ocean’s surface. Materials subjected to extreme conditions should always be repeatedly tested, as is done with airplanes. On top of that, materials that may be strong when subjected to hydrostatic stress in water (i.e., uniformly applied in all directions in compression) may not be so strong when the stress is induced asymmetrically in uniaxial directions, such as shear stress (applied along a certain direction). Scotch tape was designed to tear easily in this spirit. Something like this could have happened if the Titan had snagged a sharp edge on or near the Titanic.

Advertisement

Though our imagination can take us anywhere, humans and the machines they create do have physical limitations that must be respected when considering the laws of physics.

The Titanic stands as a testament to and reminder of human frailty and folly. Now, sadly, we have yet another, and I offer my sympathies to the families of the victims.

Michael Pravica

Henderson, Nev.

The writer is a professor of physics at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.





Two vessels, two vastly different stories

Two vessels in peril at sea. Both with voyagers advised against the journey, in crafts unfit for the journey. Both met with tragic outcomes. One with five voyagers, one with hundreds. One with travelers of means and opportunities, one with travelers seeking both. One given immediate, highly advanced, and unrestricted resources employed until no more hope or survivors were left. One located from shore, with hundreds still alive onboard, observed for hours, and left to the mercy of an unforgiving sea.

Advertisement

Alison Slack

James Peters

Katie Peters

Medway









There are lessons in Titan’s fate that apply to life in general

The tragic loss of the Titan will be followed by endless discussion of the personal loss, liability, need for federal regulation or legislation, and other issues. However, there are a few lessons to be learned that apply to life in general and hopefully will endure long after interest in this particular case has faded. Those lessons are: the importance of obtaining, analyzing, and understanding all the relevant facts, including all that is known and what is unknown about the risks in pursuing some endeavor; the importance of doing a proper risk-management analysis of the probability and potential impact of each risk; and finally, the need for each individual to analyze their own motivations and biases when gathering and examining the facts and doing the risk analysis. One wonders whether, had this been done by the crew of the ill-fated OceanGate Titan, those five people might still be alive today.

Barry Hoberman

Nashua