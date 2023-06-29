fb-pixel Skip to main content
Unrest at Boston Latin Academy, business as usual at BPS

Updated June 29, 2023, 1 hour ago
Boston Latin Academy students taped up posters outside of Boston Latin Academy while protesting during the school period on June 15. Boston Latin Academy is divided over the leadership of its head of school, Gavin Smith, and the senior class organized a protest to demand accountability, communication, safety, and support for their teachers.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Re “Boston Latin Academy is mired in controversy: Faculty, parents point fingers at head of school, but others praise actions” (Page A1, June 24): Staff vote overwhelmingly that they have no confidence in their leader at Boston Latin Academy, and some parents are displeased also. The current head of school is the sixth in 10 years and never led a school till now.

Boston Public Schools officials said the expected words, but it looks as if no changes in leadership will be made.

Given this one example, is it any wonder that Bostonians overwhelmingly voted for an elected school committee or that the state is considering a takeover of BPS?

We must do better for our students.

Richard Kiley

Boston

The writer is a retired BPS teacher who taught at Boston Latin Academy.

