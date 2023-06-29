Bidenomics: Let’s look at the numbers

So what can one say about the president’s pronouncements?

He had come to Chicago, Biden said on Wednesday, to talk about his vision for an economy that grows “from the middle out and the bottom up instead of just the top down. When that happens, everybody does well.”

Joe Biden just flew into Chicago, and boy is his polling mired. The president went to the Windy City hoping to rectify that by highlighting an economy whose surprising resilience has yet to boost his approval with the public.

First, Biden finds himself in a situation akin to that which confronted Ronald Reagan in 1983 as he geared up for a reelection run the following year. That is, trying to convince a guarded public that his approach was paying dividends. By two widely cited economic indicators, Biden’s numbers actually compare reasonably well to those Reagan had on his palette as he started to paint his rosy reelection picture.

Under Reagan, unemployment had dropped from a high of 10.8 percent in December 1982 to 8.3 percent by December 1983. Under Biden, the joblessness rate has declined from 6.3 percent when he took office to 3.7 percent today.

During 1983, the economy grew at a rate of 4.6 percent. In 2021, Biden’s first year in office, it grew at 5.7 percent before settling back to 2.1 percent in 2022 and 2 percent in the first quarter of 2023. By way of comparison, the US 10-year average is 2.1 percent.

So why the big difference in popularity? One reason, surely, is …

The inflation perturbation

The recession early in Reagan’s first term broke the back of the double-digit inflation rates of 1979-1981. Inflation fell from 10.3 percent in Reagan’s first year in office to 3.2 percent in 1983.

Under Biden, it went from negligible when he took office to 4.7 in 2021 and 8 percent last year. The good news: It’s now running at about 4 percent.

Although Reagan & Co. ballyhooed his approach as a supply-side success story, and though Biden portrays his as building a middle-class- and blue-collar-based economics model, there’s a simpler reason both had relative successes.

The Keynes lane

Reagan’s economy got a big boost from the fiscal stimulus offered by deficit spending that came of a badly unbalanced federal budget. Although some supply-siders wrongly claimed his tax cuts would pay for themselves — an assertion that has become GOP theology, even though virtually every mainstream economist rejects the notion — they did not. That meant the federal government borrowed heavily to spend beyond its means, even as Reagan also boosted defense outlays. When the federal government is spending significantly more than it takes in in revenue, those extra dollars infuse more spending power, or demand, into the economy.

It’s a classic Keynesian remedy, albeit sometimes in roundabout fashion.

Biden’s economy, meanwhile, has benefited from big government spending and, in particular, the stimulatory effects of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was funded by borrowing.

Deficit dissembling

In his Chicago speech, Biden tried to deflect criticism about the burgeoning national debt by once again taking credit for $1.7 trillion in deficit reduction. But that is actually Pinocchioesque legerdemain. Most of that purported reduction really came from the expiration of onetime COVID-19 spending programs. In reality, deficits are still projected to yawn, and larger structural budget problems still remain to be solved.

Naming slights and rights

Back when economics commentators started labeling his policies Reaganomics, Reagan wasn’t necessarily delighted.

“To tell you the truth, it isn’t a name I would have chosen,” he said in February 1983. Why not? Because the nation was still in recessionary times, and the Gipper knew his critics were eager to associate those tough times with him.

“I wonder if they’ll still use that name when they’ve found out it works,” he added.

As 1984 approached, the economy was recovering well enough that Reagan was able to persuade the country that, as his famous ad campaign put it, it was “morning again in America.”

Although Biden lacks Reagan’s fabled communication skills, he’s eagerly embraced the role of salesman for his success — and with no Reaganesque reluctance over having his name attached.

Said he: “I’m happy to call it Bidenomics.”

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.