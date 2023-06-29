Beacon Hill bungles budget, again

A conference committee of House-Senate negotiators is still talking, but there is little indication a deal is imminent. Senate Ways and Means Committee spokesperson Sean Fitzgerald said while lawmakers strive for a budget deal by the start of the fiscal year, the interim budget “provides the conference committee with ample time to focus and come to a consensus on the Commonwealth’s priorities going forward for FY24.”

On Monday, state lawmakers passed, and acting governor Kimberley Driscoll signed, an interim budget that will keep basic government services funded until Aug. 1 or until a final budget is signed into law. (Driscoll was the acting governor during Governor Maura Healey’s trip overseas.)

The state government’s fiscal year starts July 1, and for the seventh time in as many years, the Legislature seems prepared to blow by that date without passing a 2024 state budget.

Unlike when Congress misses a deadline, government won’t shut down. But the Legislature’s inability to complete one of its most basic tasks only deepens public cynicism about government. And a late budget causes unnecessary hassles for government agencies and those who depend on them for funding, making it harder to plan for the upcoming year.

In Triton Regional School District in Essex County, for example, the district started offering universal free school meals to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the federal government and then the state government paid for it. That boosted the number of students eating school lunches from 30 percent to 70 percent, and the extra reimbursement let the schools buy more fruits and vegetables and locally sourced ingredients. The House budget would make universal school meals permanent; the Senate budget leaves it out.

Sarah Littmann, director of food services for the district, said in July she typically sends applications to families who qualify for free and reduced price lunch, writes menus for September, and purchases food from suppliers. All of that is up in the air because she does not know if free school meals will continue. She doesn’t know if families will have to apply for free lunch or if she will be able to afford buying from more expensive, but local and healthier, suppliers.

Ideally, Littmann said she would know in February — or at least before the end of the school year — whether free meals would continue, but postponing the July deadline makes her life even harder. “Having time to plan in advance would be amazing,” Littmann said.

The infuriating part is while delaying the budget has become routine, it is unnecessary. Other than in 2020 when the economy was upended by the COVID pandemic, there is no economic reason to delay the budget for weeks into the fiscal year. It’s more about political deal-making.

In 2023, only three states failed to enact a budget by the start of the fiscal year, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures — Massachusetts, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The last time the Massachusetts Legislature passed a state budget before July 1 was in 2016, though an interim budget was still needed, since the bill passed one day before the new fiscal year started and then-Governor Charlie Baker needed time to review it. Excluding the pandemic year of 2020, when the Legislature made a policy choice to wait until December, in every other year since 2015, lawmakers passed the budget bill in July, generally one to three weeks late.

The reason appears to be mainly lawmakers’ penchants for procrastination and using deadlines as bargaining tools in contentious House-Senate negotiations, similar to the way they routinely pass massive bills around midnight on the biennial last night of formal legislative sessions. Budget bills are not just disputes over spending but also over policies.

Lawmakers appear willing to defer a debate over tax policy to a separate bill, but there are still plenty of policy differences remaining in their budgets. For example, the Senate is seeking to authorize in-state tuition rates and financial aid at public colleges for Massachusetts high school graduates without legal immigration status; the House wants to let customers buy state lottery tickets online or through mobile apps; the Senate wants to make community college tuition-free for nursing students.

This is also the first year the state will get money from a surtax on income of more than $1 million. The House would spend a larger portion of it on K-12 education and the MBTA, while the Senate focuses on higher education and regional transit authorities.

In all, the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation says the two budget proposals share around $54 billion in common spending, but the House has $591.6 million in unique spending and the Senate has $890.7 million. There is not enough revenue to pay for the full amount envisioned by both bodies.

Meanwhile, as Paul Craney, a spokesperson for the conservative-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, said, “Many businesses, taxpayers, and municipal leaders need the certainty that a predictable budget would deliver.”

Jim Curtis, who owns Cooperstown Environmental in Andover, which does environmental cleanup, said developers planning and financing projects want to know whether the state’s Brownfields Tax Credit will expire as scheduled at the end of 2023. The House budget would extend it until 2028.

Ellen Dietrick, director of early childhood learning at Temple Beth Shalom in Needham, has relied on the state’s C3 child-care grants to raise teacher salaries at the preschool she runs. The grants are included in the Senate and House versions of the budget, leading the Department of Early Education and Care to reassure providers that they will continue. But the House and Senate versions fund the grants with different amounts and funding sources, leading to some uncertainty about the size of the grants after July.

“We don’t want to be in August telling teachers your salary is being cut because we didn’t get the grant,” Dietrick said.

