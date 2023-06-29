Brayan Bello throws seven no-hit innings, but Red Sox bats let him down as Marlins complete sweep

For a brief moment, fans had escaped the reality of their last-place team, replacing the so-far despondent season with optimism, not just for the future, but the present.

For a brief moment, you forgot the Red Sox were in the midst of yet another rut, trying to avoid yet another sweep by a National League team at Fenway Thursday.

This loss might have felt worse than the others.

Brayan Bello carried a no-hitter through seven frames, dominating and dazzling Marlins batters, serving them a dose of what others have endured for the last two month or so from the young righthander.

But a Jean Segura single up the middle in the eighth quelled some of that jubilance. A Joey Wendle single chased Bello and put runners at first and third, silencing the crowd even further.

Reliever Chris Martin allowed a run on a Jon Berti single, breaking the scoreless tie.

In the ninth, Jazz Chisholm pounced on a Kenley Jansen offering for a solo shot to center and a 2-0 lead.

Bello left the mound to a standing ovation. At the end of the nine, however, his teammates did not.

The Sox were swept, losing to the Marlins, 2-0, in a game where the offense registered just four hits.

Through seven innings, the only first batter to reach base against Bello came via an error by Justin Turner in the second. Chisholm hit a hard grounder to Turner at first; the veteran backed up on the play, allowing the ball to take an extra bounce instead of charging it. The ball ate him up, kicking into right field for extra bases. Chisholm was ultimately stranded at third.

Just two base runners reached through those seven frames. Despite the Marlins’ 16 runs scored in their two previous contests against the Sox, just four balls put in play on fastballs were barreled or produced quality contact, per Baseball Savant.

The Red Sox adjusted their scouting report with Bello leaning on the fastball heavily to dominate the Miami hitters. At one point, 43 of the 53 pitches Bello threw were fastballs.

On the other side, however, was Jesus Luzardo, who dazzled his way through six innings of one-hit ball following an Alex Verdugo single in the first. The Sox had just one base runner after that until Rafael Devers struck a one-out single off Luzardo in the seventh followed by an Adam Duvall single.

He lasted 6⅓ scoreless innings striking out nine.

