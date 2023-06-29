Bruins finally get to pick on Day 2 of NHL Draft, selecting five players

“Growing up we had a pond in our backyard, and we grew up on that, and I think that’s the biggest stuff you remember as a kid,” Hendrickson said Thursday. “Just being out there with your brothers and friends and stuff. And I think that’s where I kind of started to realize how much I love the game, just at a young age, playing in the backyard until you can’t see the puck anymore because it got so dark out.”

From sunrise to sunset the gang would skate, pass, and shoot until the puck inevitably would disappear.

NASHVILLE — Beckett Hendrickson and his boys put in countless hours on the bumpy, spider-cracked sheet of ice just steps from his backdoor in Minnetonka, Minn.

Those countless chilly hours paid off big when the Bruins plucked him in the fourth round of the NHL Draft.

Hendrickson was the second of Boston’s five picks on Day 2, coming in at No. 124 overall. The club selected center Christopher Pelosi in the third round (No. 92), center Ryan Walsh in the sixth (No. 188), and winger Casper Nassen (No. 214) and defenseman Kristian Kostadinski (No. 220) in the seventh.

The son of former NHL player and current Wild assistant coach Darby Hendrickson, Beckett, 18, spent the last two seasons in the US National Team Development Program. He finished ninth in scoring on that loaded team (13 goals, 34 points) and won a gold medal at the 2023 Under-18 World Championship in Switzerland.

“I was just so honored to play for USA Hockey and, you know, ultimately we won gold, and I couldn’t have had a better two years,” said Hendrickson, who was ranked the No. 67 North American skater by Central Scouting. “Obviously moving away at first you’re 16 and it’s a little challenging, but I just think that adversity you face so young is just, you know, so beneficial for me especially.”

The 6-foot-2-inch, 174-pound Hendrickson, who described himself as a “smart player,” will play for Sioux Falls in the fall and is committed to the University of Minnesota for the 2024-25 season.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney, who competed against Darby Hendrickson in the NHL, said the father and son have some similar traits, including a high motor, attention to detail, and a strong work ethic.

“In full disclosure, [Beckett] would say, ‘I think my best offense is in front of me,’ ‘’ said Sweeney. “He’s certainly done it at the high school level, and it needs to translate, but the work ethic and details aren’t going to change.”

Pelosi (6-2, 185) was a standout at Rhode Island’s Mount St. Charles and started last season with the Janesville Jets, playing 24 games for the North American Hockey League franchise. He was later elevated to Sioux Falls, where he scored 12 goals and 19 points in 43 games.

Sweeney said Pelosi, 18, has a strong 200-foot game.

“I don’t think they necessarily thought he was going to be in a lineup every night when they brought him up for a couple of games,” said Sweeney. “Next thing you know, they can’t get him out, and so he ingratiated himself in that way and just kept getting better, and our guys just continued to appreciate it.”

Pelosi is likely headed back to Sioux Falls for the upcoming season and has committed to Quinnipiac for the 2024-25 campaign.

The Bruins took their third straight center when they grabbed Walsh. A 6-1, 181, Walsh is a smooth skater and savvy distributor. He played in 61 games for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL last season, collecting 30 goals and 79 points.

Walsh, 19, played two seasons at Salisbury (Conn.), where he jumped from two games in 2020-21 to 28 games (with 39 points) the next season.

“The area guys really feel strongly about his path,” said Sweeney. “He’s going to Cornell next year and you know, probably as a young player make an impact there. And just to see the progression he made in one year in that league, that speaks to us.”

With its seventh-round selections, Boston took a pair of sizable Swedes, Nassen and Kostadinski.

The 6-4, 205-pound Nassen, who will play at Miami University beginning in 2024-25, scored 23 goals in 48 games for Vasteras in the Swedish Hockey League.

Kostadinski (6-5, 214) played for Sweden at the 2023 Under-19 World Junior Championship.

“Maybe a little longer development trajectory with both of them,” said Sweeney. “Kostadinski did play in the national scene, so he was seen by a lot of crossover people, and size is the thing that stands out [and] competitiveness ... You look at Nassen, the size and the shooting ability, just got to continue to apply the resources for him so that he continues to move along in the development group.”

