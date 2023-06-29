Women’s pro hockey in North America unified in stunning and surprising deal

The acquisition took many by surprise, as the PHF seemed to be making strides in luring players from the PWHPA because of its more consistent playing opportunities and a substantial increase in salaries. The PHF’s structure was more traditional: a fall to early spring league year and seven teams located in both the United States and Canada.

Players from the PWHPA and PHF were told the news in two separate meetings Thursday, though neither league has made a formal announcement. According to both Sportsnet and The Athletic, the move voids the contracts of PHF players.

Billie Jean King Enterprises and the Mark Walter Group have entered into an agreement to acquire the Premier Hockey Federation, the league that hosts the Boston Pride, according to the Associated Press and Canada’s Sportsnet. Both groups have financial interests in the opposing Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

The PWHPA formed in 2019 by players who claimed the PHF (then known as the NWHL) was an unreliable entity in terms of player salaries, team organization, and facilities. The association formed several “hubs” for practice purposes (including one in New Hampshire) and played showcase-style events, with teams named after sponsors playing weekend tournaments in various cities, mostly in Canada.

For the last year, the PWHPA’s leadership claimed they were on the verge of forming a more traditional-style league, and they hoped to begin play with a 2023-24 season. However, details were not forthcoming, and many wondered if such a change would be pushed back a year.

Since the PHF’s March title game, the league steadily announced signings, including player movement both from and to the Pride. The team’s highest profile signings included recently graduated Northeastern superstars Alina Mueller and Chloe Aurard. Despite Boston’s semifinal series loss this season, the three-time league champions were considered one of the league’s best franchises and a coveted destination. This past season, Pride players captured the league’s major honors, with Loren Gabel earning Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year, and Corinne Schroeder winning Goaltender of the Year.

It is believed the acquisition of the PHF will significantly reduce the number of opportunities women have to play professional hockey. Given that the acquisition is by the PWHPA’s financial partners, it is believed that their players will be favored. The PWHPA’s existing players include North Reading and Boston College product Alex Carpenter, Northeastern’s recent Patty Kazmaier Award winner Aerin Frankel, and BU Hall of Famer and three-time Olympic gold medalist Marie-Philip Poulin.

Alex Sinatra, briefly the executive director of the PHF’s Players Association in 2022, turned to Twitter Thursday night to explain how the PHF contracts were able to be voided in the acquisition.

“The termination provisions I saw in previous iterations of the PHF contracts were unilateral and allowed the league to terminate for any reason,” tweeted Sinatra.

In subsequent posts, she encouraged players to speak to their agents, financial advisers to see if they had guaranteed money that had been promised to them.

While several players are going to find themselves on the outside looking in within this new landscape, others within the sport think the organizations coming together speaks of a bright future for the sport.

Madison Packer, a longtime member of the PHF’s Metropolitan Riveters and one of the league’s most popular players, tweeted late Thursday night, “What an exciting time for women’s hockey! Can’t wait to show the world what we can accomplish together!”

Anthony Baldini, CEO of Athlete Strategies, a sports PR agency that has consulted for PHF teams, players and executives, thinks the move opens the league to better and wider media attention and business dealings.

“In the long term, having everything housed under one roof is going to facilitate higher-value league sponsorship and group licensing deals that are necessary for women’s hockey to go mainstream,” said Baldini. “Today’s acquisition is a growing pain that will hurt today but accelerate the sport’s trajectory across North America.”



