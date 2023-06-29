Despite a thwarted no-hit bid, Brayan Bello’s performance proved a glimpse at his brilliance

But then came Jean Segura’s hard-hit ground ball up the middle. It found its way into the glove of a diving Kiké Hernandez, raising the ballpark’s hopes that Bello’s no-hitter would remain, hopes that were soon dropped when they realized the shortstop didn’t have a play at first.

If Brayan Bello had looked behind him as he took the mound in the top of the eighth inning, the Red Sox pitcher would’ve seen a slew of zeroes for the Marlins on the Fenway scoreboard — including one under the hits column that sent murmurs of anticipation through the home crowd and caused Bello’s teammates to give him the customary silent treatment in the dugout.

Another single, this one scooting through the infield into right, put runners at the corners and ended Bello’s day at 99 pitches. Chris Martin would allow one inherited runner to score, the lone earned run charged to the Sox starter in seven innings of work.

“It was great to be able to throw a no-hitter until the seventh,” Bello said through translator Carlos Villoria Benitez. “I was trying to attack the zone and I [kept] the ball in the strike zone and I was able to get quick outs.”

But Bello’s third straight outing of longer than six innings and one earned run allowed still wasn’t enough for the scuffling Red Sox, who were shut out in a 2-0 loss to the Marlins, Boston’s fifth straight setback. The disappointing offensive effort didn’t mar but did mute the glory of Bello’s performance.

“You have to take it in,” he said. “Of course everyone knows we are going through a tough stretch but we know this is going to happen and we just need to turn the page.”

Miami entered the game after making solid contact just four times on high-velocity pitches (four-seam fastballs, sinkers, or cutters) in its first two games against the Red Sox.

Perhaps buoyed by that knowledge, Bello leaned heavily on those pitches. He threw a four-seamer, sinker, or cutter over 77 percent of the time Thursday night, a rate that far exceeded the 58.4 he held entering the game.

“He has so many weapons and he’s still learning how to use them,” manager Alex Cora said.

“He threw the ball well today,” added catcher Connor Wong. “Thought [the fastball] played great. I mean look at his line. It was great.”

Bello rarely dealt with baserunners during the early innings but gave up some hard contact to start. Three of his pitches were hit with exit velocities over 100 m.p.h in the first four innings. But all resulted in outs — including a third-inning double play after a leadoff walk.

The Marlins only had one ball hit that hard for the rest of Bello’s outing: the infield single that broke up the no-hitter.

“He settled down and made pitches,” manager Alex Cora said. “An infield hit, a ground ball that goes through, but everything we asked for.”

Bello hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a game since his first start of the year on April 17. He’s given up two earned runs or fewer in nine of his last ten outings and has a season-low 3.08 ERA.

“I think the key is preparing every time to be prepared [for] the team that I’m facing and working of course and trying to improve every day,” Bello said. “That’s why I’m able to have a good stretch that I’m having right now.”

When Bello left the field, he didn’t have a no-hitter, wasn’t in line for the win, and didn’t leave a clean slate for the next pitcher. Despite that, the Fenway crowd rose in admiration for what could be the next anchor in the Red Sox rotation.

“It feels great to be able to have a good game and to be recognized by the fans,” Bello said. “I know that Boston has the best fans and I’m grateful for them.”

Varun Shankar can be reached at varun.shankar@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byvarunshankar.