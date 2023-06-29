Former Patriots safety Devin McCourty discovers retirement is no time to rest

What was somewhat surprising was Devin’s initial foray into the national broadcasting scene, which came during the 2022 Patriots’ bye week. McCourty sat in with the CBS crew, seemingly contradicting years of franchise rules about players getting pulled away by off-field commitments. But rather than incur any ire from coach Bill Belichick, whose distrust of such activities is particularly media-phobic, McCourty faced no blowback. Rather, he was celebrated for his ability to branch out and juggle many tasks.

In what is perhaps the least surprising development of Devin McCourty’s post-football life , the former Patriot safety is heading to the broadcast booth. With knowledge from an outstanding NFL career to go along with a bright and captivating personality, McCourty, like his twin brother Jason before him, is a natural in front of the camera. He’s sure to be a hit when he joins NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” team .

How, might you wonder, did he manage that? Well, the answer speaks to everything that has put McCourty in such good position to navigate this next chapter in life, reflecting an ability to focus in a moment while simultaneously looking toward the future, of understanding that it’s OK to advocate for yourself even while toeing the company line.

“You don’t ask,” McCourty laughed, chatting as he drove between homes in Massachusetts and New Jersey after I decided to check in on a favorite Patriot’s newest venture: retirement.

“That’s something I learned through my career,” he explained. “I felt I had a good judgment on things I wanted to do. And something I really learned as a player is that you’re more hamstrung because you’re not a decision-maker, when it comes to things other people do naturally, you’re not a decision-maker. So you just have to do it.

“Because the truth is, that when you’re done, you’re no longer a Patriot. You’re just you. Of course, they’re going to help me, but they have a team and an organization to run. I knew I wasn’t going to play forever, and I met some good people at CBS who helped open doors for me.”

As usual, he can see the big picture.

More importantly at the moment, he also can see the road, deftly juggling conversations as he drives, again reminding me of the agility that characterized his football career.

From recalling the event he just left in Boston for the Campaign for Catholic Schools to checking in with his wife about their impending move to a new home they are building in New Jersey, McCourty’s seamless transitions remind me of the player who started his career as a cornerback and made a Pro Bowl move to safety, of the under-recruited high school kid who arrived at Rutgers with little more than a suitcase and a dream and turned himself into a first-round draft pick, of the player who would earn such trust in the locker room that he was voted captain by his teammates every year from 2011-22.

McCourty chatted with former Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia at his retirement ceremony. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

There’s not much he can’t manage. Even now, as he moves through life as an officially retired Patriot since turning in his NFL uniform at the end 13 seasons (all in New England), McCourty doesn’t have time to miss football. Running a foundation, raising three children, speaking at state houses, commencements, and award dinners, working for social justice, and hey, even visiting the recent Patriots minicamp for a day, all of it adds up to a fulfilling, happy life.

“When I did CBS during the season — which I know is usually unheard of for a Patriot player — and after the season doing some NFL Network, I knew I wanted to do this,” he said. “Then watching J last year, we talk daily, and he didn’t miss football at all. He was enjoying what he was doing, and that’s what I wanted to do. I didn’t know exactly what in broadcasting, but I want to have that joy.”

Too many players aren’t prepared for life without the game. From emotional, financial, and logistical standpoints, they can flounder. As hard as he worked on the football field, McCourty was just as diligent at not being one of those statistics.

“Some of it too is I could have played this year, if I wanted to,” he said. “There was some rumor that me and Bill talked and we couldn’t agree. I never talked to Bill. I can’t say they would have wanted me back. But I think at some capacity if I wanted to play I could have found a team. That helps me not miss it.”

It really didn’t take long for McCourty to realize he was done — “Mentally I felt like I reached the capacity of what I could give the game of football and what the game of football could give me” — and the months since have only underscored that he never could have settled on another team.

“I kind of understood or thought I understood how important it was to fans and different people that I only played for the Patriots,” he said. “When I was deciding what I was going to do and I was going to different events in the area, we were staying here to let kids finish school where we would usually leave in February, so I was able to go out at a time of year when before I wasn’t there.

“I heard so much from people coming up to me saying, ‘I don’t know what you’ll decide, but you need to know you’re a legend here, I’ve been watching you since I was 10 years old,’ stuff like that.

“I came home after one event and I told my wife, ‘I can’t play anywhere else.’ ”

No worries. He’ll find plenty else to do. School pickups, dance recitals, survival swim class with his youngest, the shock of packing for a family vacation. Television production meetings, corporate board meetings, and the thrill of learning something new. McCourty is happy to juggle it all.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.