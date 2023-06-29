Here’s why bringing back Milan Lucic would be good for the Bruins

The trade also freed up both jersey No. 17 and the left wing spot on the fourth line in Boston.

Chicago gave him a raise, signing him for one year at $4 million, a bump on the expiring two-year, $7.6 million contract that brought him to Boston. The 35-year-old former captain’s leadership will be valuable to the rebuilding Hawks. His family will be closer to their offseason home in Columbus.

The Bruins did Nick Foligno a favor by trading him Monday, along with Taylor Hall, to the Blackhawks.

Both would suit Milan Lucic just fine.

Speculation in recent days had the well-liked 35-year-old Lucic rejoining the Bruins for their centennial season. After the expiration of his seven-year, $42 million contract, Lucic could sign a short-term, short-money deal here as a free agent as soon as Saturday. That could mean one year and around $1 million, based on how little room the Bruins have on their books.

Vancouver-based reporter Rick Dhaliwal tweeted he was “hearing possible reunion.” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman called it “all but imminent.” Lucic did not immediately return a message from the Globe. His agent, Gerry Johansson, did not offer comment when reached.

As a one-year stopgap before the rising salary cap allows them greater flexibility in 2024-25, the Bruins could do worse than adding Lucic to the mix.

In what looks like a transitional season, he could best serve them in four areas:

▪ Leadership. If captain Patrice Bergeron and longtime alternate David Krejci do not return, Lucic would fill a void along with fellow 2006 Bruins draft pick Brad Marchand. Intelligent, personable, and competitive, he would help steer the group in the weight room, in the dressing room, and on the bench.

A hockey season is long, and a team can go sideways without strong player voices. The Bruins have not recently lacked in this department. Lucic knows the standard, and can help implement it.

Despite his bruising style, Lucic shows up daily. In a 16-year-career, he has missed more than 10 games in a season only once: in 2009-10, when a sprained ankle limited him to 50 games. In the last 13 seasons, he has played in all but 21 possible games.

His example would help young pros such as Fabian Lysell, Georgii Merkulov, and Mason Lohrei adjust to the rigors of NHL life.

▪ Toughness. Given their lack of cap space, the Bruins will give several Providence players a chance to make the team. Rarely challenged physically and still feared across the league, the 6-foot-3-inch, 240-pound Lucic would serve as a deterrent for anyone trying to push them around.

Lucic was drafted by the Bruins in 2006 and played his first eight NHL seasons with them. J Pat Carter

Lucic fought three times last year, winning all three decisively and never taking a hard punch. He was most recently seen pounding Colorado’s Kurtis MacDermid (6-5, 233) in a February game with the Flames down, 3-0, in the second period. Lucic ended the bout with a knockdown right.

“Lucic, to me, he’s still the toughest guy in the league,” analyst Kelly Hrudey said over a replay on the Calgary broadcast.

▪ Ticket sales. A cynic might say this is the driving force behind a reunion. In a centennial season in which the Bruins expect to take a step back, here comes one of their baddest and most beloved players in recent memory. Shake the cobwebs out of that No. 17 sweater and bring the whole family for a night out on Causeway Street. Better yet, why not buy one of the new throwbacks coming to the team store?

They loved Lucic in Calgary, the fans bellowing “Looooooooooch” whenever he chugged up the wing, landed a hit, or touched the puck. Edmonton, which signed him to that massive $6 million-a-year deal and traded him in 2019 for James Neal, felt the same about him, as did Los Angeles, which acquired him in the 2015 trade with Boston.

The Bruins business office would welcome a little more nostalgia in a season that promises to keep serving it.

▪ Net presence. In his early 20s, Lucic was arguably the best power forward in the league, with soft hands on deflections and give-and-go plays. In 2010-11, he hit career highs in goals (30) and points (62) as Krejci’s wing.

Now of diminished speed and role, he had 7 goals and 19 points in 77 games last year for a team that missed the playoffs. The Flames played him 11:18 a night, a career low. For the first time, he was also taken off the power play. He does not kill penalties.

Lucic was part of a Stanley Cup champion team with the Bruins in 2011 and brought the trophy to his Vancouver home that August. X00056

With 1,173 games on his odometer (233 goals and 584 points), Lucic would be asked to work the dirty areas of the offensive zone. He creates space for linemates and hunts pucks around the goal. Marc McLaughlin, a candidate to be the No. 4 center, could benefit from Lucic working the walls and corners.

Defensively, Lucic can tie up opponents while more mobile teammates regain possession of the puck and clear the zone. When he connects, he hits heavily. The Bruins have a long history of doling out such punishment.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.