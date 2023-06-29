Justin Flores hired to replace Rob DiLoreto as Everett’s head football coach

Flores, who worked as an assistant the past six years at the University of Maine, his alma mater, was hired at Everett to replace Rob DiLoreto, who stepped down in March after three successful seasons.

But he also knows what the Everett football program is, and what it can be. And that is why he is so enthused about taking over as head coach of the Crimson Tide.

Justin Flores has a passion for football and tradition: he played for the legendary Rocky Nelson at Woburn High.

“I’m just really excited to get going, get with the kids, and get to know the people in the city,” Flores said. “One thing about Everett is that the city cares. So that’s the biggest thing is just getting back to work with the kids and getting back on the field.”

Advertisement

For the last four years, Flores served as the wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator at Maine. Before that, Flores was an assistant running backs coach for two seasons.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Flores played at Woburn from 2006-2010 before a postgraduate season at Tilton. He redshirted his first year at Maine before playing four seasons as a wide receiver and punt returner.

After finishing his college career, Flores spent one season as an assistant coach at Bentley before returning to Maine.

Flores said one of the things he likes about Everett is that the kids want to play at the next level and continue their careers, and he believes the route he’s taken will help him prepare the athletes for that next step.

“It’s a big job, so there’s big shoes to fill,” Flores said. “Everyone knows all the Super Bowls they’ve won and all the games they’ve won and league titles and all that, so [I’m] just coming in and trying to be as good as that — if not better.”