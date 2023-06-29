Kristaps Porzingis hopes to be a perfect fit for the Celtics: ‘I’m going to do everything I can to help this team.’

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who sat next to Porzingis during the session, looked at the shirt and the 7-foot-3 man who will be wearing it, and something did not add up.

After Kristaps Porzingis finished his introductory press conference at the Auerbach Center late Thursday afternoon he picked up the No. 8 Celtics jersey with his name stitched to the back and stepped down from the dais.

There will be plenty of time to ensure that the Celtics’ new addition is properly tailored, of course. But the success of Porzingis’s fit with the Celtics remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Last Thursday Boston acquired him from the Wizards in a three-team deal that also sent point guard Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies. It was a significant shakeup of this team’s identity, which lost its tenacious heart and soul in Smart and added one of the world’s most skilled big men in his place.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Now, coach Joe Mazzulla should have endless possibilities as he deploys Porzingis alongside star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

“I want to come here to make life easier for those guys,” Porzingis said. “Hopefully with my skill set and my talent I can take some pressure off of those guys. And that’s it. I come here to try to make this team better. And I’m excited to play with such high-level guys that have been there from year-to-year and have that experience already. So, I think it can be a great combination.”

To make last week’s trade possible, Porzingis activated his $36 million player option for next season. But the Celtics certainly view the 27-year-old center as much more than a one-year rental. According to a league source, Porzingis’s camp intimated before the trade was completed that he would have interest in a long-term partnership with the Celtics.

Advertisement

On July 6, Porzingis will be eligible to sign a two-year, $77 million extension.

“Obviously we really like Kristaps,” Stevens said. “We want him here. We obviously have him next year and then hopefully beyond, but we’ll see about all that.”

In the near term, the Celtics are hopeful that Porzingis will help them win their first championship since 2008, a gap that is starting to feel like a drought considering this franchise’s lofty standards.

In recent years, the pursuit of the 18th championship banner has been front and center here, particularly at events such as this one, with the practice court’s scoreboard even flashing 18s. But it was dim Thursday, with co-owner Wyc Grousbeck choosing to watch the proceedings from the back of the room rather than sitting on stage with Porzingis. Everything felt understated, but it is clear that the goal has not shifted.

And Porzingis, for his part, said it was flattering to be viewed as the key missing piece.

“The most exciting feeling that you can get,” he said. “The idea of that, that’s why it made it super easy and made it my complete favorite option was to come here to Boston. That fire that I got from that idea is going to gas me up for the rest of the summer.”

Unlike this Celtics core, though, Porzingis does not have a deep portfolio of playoff experience. He has reached the playoffs just twice, with the Mavericks, and failed to advance past the first round each time.

Advertisement

In 2020, he missed the final three games of a 4-2 loss to the Clippers because of a knee injury. The following season he averaged just 13.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in a seven-game loss to the Clippers.

On Thursday, Porzingis was asked whether he would be ready to play on the game’s biggest stages in Boston, and his response was not authoritative.

“I don’t know if I’ll be ready, you know?” he said. “Who knows? But, I’m going to do everything I can to help this team. Yeah, I just have a taste of it, right? I have a taste of it and I know what it’s like. And the first playoff series was really good, just didn’t have luck. And the second one was, it was a different style, a different kind. And each series is completely different, so I’m going to have to be ready for any kind of scenario.

“And as the year goes along, in the regular season, we’re going to find that rhythm. We’re going to find that chemistry and that’s going to carry us into the playoffs.”

Although Porzingis is light on playoff experience, he was hardened by the high-pressure environment in New York, where he briefly turned into a sensation after being drafted 4th overall by the Knicks in 2015 before his ascension was slowed by injuries.

He said Thursday that he missed those high-pressure environments, and that is one of the reasons he was drawn to the Celtics.

Advertisement

Although he spent this past season in Washington, far from any spotlight, he did quietly craft the best season of his career, averaging 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while connecting on 38.5 percent of his 3-pointers. He believes he is just entering his prime.

“I think these are the best years for a basketball player,” he said. “You are physically there and mentally, you are getting to a different level. I think the work paid off for me. I looked at my game, I looked at how I could be more efficient and just really analyzed myself and it paid off last season, all the work I put in off the court to stay healthy. My body is maturing and getting to that age helped and I believe I have some great, high-level years ahead of me.”

…

According to a league source, the Celtics have extended qualifying offers to forward Grant Williams and guard J.D. Davison, officially making them restricted free agents. Williams and the Celtics were unable to agree to a contract extension last fall, when Williams was seeking a four-year deal worth about $13.5 million per season. Free agency opens at 6 p.m. on Friday, and the Celtics will have the ability to match any offer sheet Williams signs with another team.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.