At Portland, Red Sox have a small wonder in scrappy infielder Chase Meidroth

“You hear the other team go, ‘Who the [expletive] is this guy? Who is this little [expletive] hitting in the 4-hole?” laughed Portland manager Chad Epperson. “You hear it all over the place.”

A common double-take has occurred for those encountering the 5-foot-9-inch, 170-pound infielder for the first time with High A Greenville and Double A Portland. Between his unassuming size and his straight-off-the-beach demeanor, scouts, opponents, and even some members of the Red Sox organization have had a common reaction.

Yet Meidroth has transformed skeptical initial impressions. The 21-year-old wrapped up the first half of the season hitting .309 with a .453 OBP (seventh among all full-season minor leaguers), a .445 slugging mark, and an equal number of walks and strikeouts.

He has shown game instincts that, despite limited foot speed, have produced surprising range at second and third, with cameos at shortstop. The overall package — terrific bat-to-ball skills, excellent plate discipline, feel for the game — has produced comparisons to some of the most respected players of recent years.

“He’s been one of my favorites since he got here,” said Epperson. “Teammates love him. He’s probably the closest thing to a [Dustin] Pedroia we’ve had in a while — just not that vocal. But that’s who he is. He’s just a dirtbag ‘I’m gonna go play my [tail] off’ kind of guy.”

Southern California area scout J.J. Altobelli knew little about Meidroth at the start of his junior year at the University of San Diego in 2021. Meidroth’s freshman year had been all but canceled by the pandemic, and a shoulder injury limited him to six games as a sophomore.

Meidroth says he has played with "a chip on my shoulder from Day 1," and the results are impressive. Portland Sea Dogs

But Altobelli quickly recognized a player with special attributes.

“He’s not your prototypical prospect when you look at him, just by picking him out in a uniform,” said Altobelli. “But you’d watch him hit and everything he hit was literally on the barrel and on a line.”

Altobelli was drawn to a player who also looked at ease wherever he stood on the field and whose teammates seemed drawn to him.

The scout immediately circled Meidroth as a “gut-feel” target — the type of player who would be worth fighting for on the third day of the draft (Rounds 11-20).

But he quickly realized Meidroth wouldn’t remain hidden. In his first at-bat of the 2022 season, he turned on a 93 m.p.h. fastball at a well-scouted game against Oregon and homered.

“I was like, ‘Shoot, he just came onto every other team’s radar if it wasn’t there already,’ ” said Altobelli.

“The more I watched him play, the more I liked him. I thought he was one of the best players in the country on the college level. I knew that he wasn’t going to be even close to a Day 3 guy.”

Meidroth hit .329/.440/.544 with more walks (40) and extra-base hits (29) than strikeouts (25) for the Toros. Altobelli’s glowing evaluations were backed by projections from the analytics department, leading the Sox to take Meidroth in the fourth round in 2022 — certainly ahead of where industry consensus placed him.

Meidroth immediately started to put himself on the map. He went almost directly to full-season ball, hitting .309/.424/.559 with 4 homers in 19 games with Single A Salem, a performance that helped put him on a fast track this year.

The foundation of Meidroth’s offensive game is plate discipline — ignoring pitches out of the strike zone while attacking those he can handle with specific purpose, whether to drive the ball or shoot it the other way to advance a runner.

It is a trait Meidroth says he honed at San Diego and recognized as a strength when posting more than three times as many walks as strikeouts in the summer Northwoods League after his abbreviated 2021 campaign.

“That was where I was like, ‘This is part of my game. This is part of my identity,’ ” said Meidroth.

It has remained so. Meidroth reached base in 25 straight games at Portland, in ways that converted scouts from skeptics to fans.

“He totally won me over from my initial thinking to what I thought at the end of the week,” said a National League scout who, like Altobelli, compared Meidroth’s demeanor and presence to that of a young Justin Turner.

Another scout offered a similar assessment, suggesting Meidroth is a no-doubt big leaguer whose ability to hit for average, get on base, and play solid defense at multiple positions will make him a valuable reserve or potentially an everyday player.

For Meidroth, such accolades are welcome but hardly a focal point.

“I’m not trying to prove anyone right or wrong,” he said. “I’m having fun, playing baseball, and trying to win.

“People have always said that you can’t play at this level. It’s given me a chip on my shoulder from Day 1, but that’s not why I play this game. I play for everyone in this locker room. I play for the Red Sox.”

Three up

▪ Roman Anthony, 19, has dazzled with power since his promotion to Greenville, with 5 homers (4 leading off games) and 9 extra-base hits in 12 games.

▪ Righthander Yordanny Monegro, 20, has combined an overpowering fastball with a devastating curve to post a 0.90 ERA with a 44 percent strikeout rate. He forced a promotion from the Florida Complex League to Salem after just three starts.

▪ Catcher Johanfran Garcia, 18, is hitting .368/.471/.632 with 2 homers and 9 extra-base hits in 14 games in the FCL.

Three down

▪ Lefthander Shane Drohan’s turn in Triple A Worcester is being skipped because of a calf cramp. He is expected to return to the mound next week.

▪ Second baseman Nick Yorke’s plate discipline that characterized his hot start in 2023 has taken a hit. He entered Thursday with 21 strikeouts and just 3 walks in 89 plate appearances in June.

▪ Outfielder Gilberto Jimenez has missed most of the last two months with Greenville because of a hamstring injury. He is expected to return to games soon in the FCL.

