Game 82: Marlins at Red Sox lineups and notes

Well, the good news is, Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the Red Sox for their series finale as they try to avoid being swept by the Marlins. Of course, it might not matter if Bello is on top of his game as he has been in recent starts if the Sox do not give him any support offensively or defensively.
Wednesday’s 6-2 loss to Miami featured more miscues and a lack of timely hitting as the Sox lost their fourth in a row and dropped below .500. In their last three games, they’ve managed a total of four runs.
After Thursday night’s game (6:10 p.m. start), the Sox will travel to Toronto for a three-game series with the Blue Jays.
Lineups
MARLINS (47-34): TBA
Pitching: LHP Jesús Luzardo (6-5, 4.09 ERA)
RED SOX (40-41): TBA
Pitching: RHP Brayan Bello (4-4, 3.49 ERA)
Time: 6:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Marlins vs. Bello: Luis Arraez 1-2
Red Sox vs. Luzardo: Adam Duvall 0-3, Kiké Hernández 1-2, Rob Refsnyder 0-1, Justin Turner 1-7
Stat of the day: The Marlins are 13 games over .500 for the first time since Oct. 3, 2009.
Notes: Bello has tossed at least six innings in each of his last four starts and five of six, which includes back-to-back, seven-inning outings against the Yankees earlier this month. In his most recent start, Bello worked 6⅔ innings of one-run ball to beat the White Sox on Friday. The Red Sox haven’t won since. … The Marlins have won four in a row and 10 of 13. They are 19-7 (.738) in interleague play this year, the highest winning percentage in MLB. This marks their first time winning a three-game series against the Red Sox since 1997. … Luzardo, 25, leads the Miami staff with 103 strikeouts in 16 starts.
