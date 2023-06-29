Game 82: Marlins at Red Sox lineups and notes

Well, the good news is, Brayan Bello will be on the mound for the Red Sox for their series finale as they try to avoid being swept by the Marlins. Of course, it might not matter if Bello is on top of his game as he has been in recent starts if the Sox do not give him any support offensively or defensively.

Wednesday’s 6-2 loss to Miami featured more miscues and a lack of timely hitting as the Sox lost their fourth in a row and dropped below .500. In their last three games, they’ve managed a total of four runs.