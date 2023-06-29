Report: Patriots, Ja’Whaun Bentley agree to two-year, $18.75 million extension

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley and the Patriots agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season, according to a report from NFL Network on Thursday.

Bentley, who led the team in tackles with 125 last season, was under contract for 2023 and was set to earn up to $4.25 million between base salary, bonuses, and incentives. With the extension, Bentley can earn up to $18.75 million over the next three seasons, with $9 million guaranteed.

The Patriots drafted Bentley in the fifth round in 2018. He took over a starting role in his third season. During the 2022 season, Bentley set career highs in tackles and sacks (three), and he tied his best totals in tackles for loss (five), pass breakups (two), and interceptions (one).